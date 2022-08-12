HONG KONG, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FWD Group Holdings Limited ("FWD Group" or "the Company") today unveiled its new brand campaign – "press play" – which spotlights the Company's promise to encourage and help empower people in Asia to celebrate living.



FWD Group unveils “press play” brand campaign

The "press play" campaign is inspired by the stories of six, real-life heroes and features real moments and experiences as they navigate common themes that are impacting the day-to-day lives of people across Asia. The people featured each took moments of pause to reflect on their lives and understand their personal objectives and dreams, in order to press play on reconnecting with loved ones, following their passions, taking risks and changing careers.

"Our new brand campaign reflects the opportunities and challenges that people are facing as they think about their futures, and we want to inspire everyone to 'press play' to actively pursue their professional and personal passions and dreams," said Ryan Jong Hoon Kim, Group Chief Digital and Marketing Officer of FWD Group. "Our vision is to transform the industry by changing the way people feel about insurance. The campaign's message of empowering individuals to celebrate living is a fitting expression of that commitment and our brand promise."

The campaign capitalises on the strength of the highly recognisable "play" symbol, consistent with the FWD philosophy that insurance should be a source of empowerment to enjoy life and celebrate it with confidence.

Andy Grant, Executive Creative Director of TBWA said, "The creative idea "press play" is a call to action to inspire and enable people to go out and press play on all the things that they are holding back on. For the campaign we searched all across Asia to find real stories of people who are doing this. We hope that these stories inspire everyone to go out and press play today!"

"We recognised early on, how FWD's invitation to celebrate living has never been so apt as it is now. So our approach to strategy was not to re-think it, but to find the most powerful cultural triggers to give it meaning: the real things people across this region had been forced to pause that FWD gives them the means to press play on," said Robin Nayak, Chief Strategy Officer of TBWA.

FWD Group partnered with TBWA\ Singapore, Sixtoes TV and AIRBAG to develop the new campaign, which included remotely filmed and produced campaign videos in five locations.

The campaign is live in the Philippines and Vietnam across multiple media including TV, social and digital media channels and will feature in other FWD markets across Asia in the coming weeks and months.

The campaign video can be viewed here.

About FWD Group

FWD Group is a pan-Asian life insurance business with approximately 10 million customers across 10 markets, including some of the fastest growing insurance markets in the world. Established in 2013, FWD is focused on making the insurance journey simpler, faster and smoother, with innovative propositions and easy-to-understand products, supported by digital technology. Through this customer-led approach, FWD is committed to changing the way people feel about insurance.

For more information please visit www.fwd.com