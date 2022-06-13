FWD’s Leaders Co-create First NFT Collection

The collection marks the beginning of FWD’s venture into the metaverse, highlighting the insurer’s commitment to enhance customer experiences

13 June 2022 - FWD Insurance (“FWD”) announced today their latest development into the innovative and evolving world of non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”). FWD’s leadership team co-created its first robot-themed NFT

during the 2022 Step Change leadership conference, which brought together the company’s management to explore leadership qualities and inspire innovative thinking.





FWD Insurance (“FWD”) taps into the metaverse through realising their leadership qualities and inspiring innovative thinking in their NFT collection taken place in 2022 Step Change leadership conference.

This NFT collection marks a major milestone as the brand’s first ever activation within the metaverse space. By firstly engaging internal teams on this NFT initiative, FWD aims to further enhance customer experiences with a diverse suite of engagement activities extended to the metaverse so that people can pursue their passions and live life to the fullest at anywhere, anytime.





FWD ventures into the metaverse by engaging its leaders first in a bold, futuristic setting that inspired out-of-the-box thinking.

Paul Tse , Chief Marketing and Digital Officer of FWD Hong Kong and Macau , said, “FWD is a fast-growing, innovative and dynamic insurer. Leveraging digital technology and our teams’ commitment to pursuing creativity to stay ahead of the curve, we continue to enhance the customer experience and drive our goals. The virtual world is set to transform our lives in many ways, and we hope to discover new opportunities in the virtual space as we see this as a new and additional way to engage and interact with our customers. With a suite of fun and exciting online and offline initiatives in the pipeline, we’re committed to realise our brand promise to ‘celebrate living’ with the community in the metaverse.”



The NFT collection created and designed by FWD’s leadership team consists of nine different customised robot artworks designed by FWD’s employees. Each robot demonstrates various leadership attributes.

FWD is proud to have garnered top rankings from the market and customers’ recognition. The acknowledgements shine a spotlight on some of our greatest success in business performance and brand differentiation. FWD is the top 3 life insurer by new business ­first year premium 2 and top 4 life insurer by new business case count 2 in Hong Kong. The company has also been ranked no.1 in value for money in products and services among the insurance sector in Hong Kong 3 , and top VHIS winner in Hong Kong Insurance Awards 4 . 97% of FWD’s customers are satis­fied with their purchasing experience 5 .





About FWD Hong Kong & Macau

FWD Hong Kong & Macau are part of the FWD Group, a pan-Asian life insurance business with approximately 10 million customers across 10 markets, including some of the fastest growing insurance markets in the world.



FWD Hong Kong has been assigned strong financial ratings by international agencies. It offers life and medical insurance, employee benefits, and financial planning. FWD Macau provides a suite of life and medical insurance.



FWD is focused on making the insurance journey simpler, faster and smoother, with innovative propositions and easy-to-understand products, supported by digital technology. Through this customer-led approach, FWD is committed to changing the way people feel about insurance.



For more information about FWD Hong Kong & Macau, please visit WWW.FWD.COM.HK and WWW.FWD.COM.MO .



