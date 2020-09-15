FXCM expands trading offering with Volatility Index CFDs GlobeNewswire September 15, 2020

LONDON and SYDNEY, Australia and JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FXCM Group, LLC (“FXCM Group” or “FXCM”), a leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading, cryptocurrencies and related services is today announcing the addition of Volatility Index CFDs to its range of available trading instruments.

In tracking the future volatility of the markets, rather than the stock prices themselves, the Volatility Index CFD now provide FXCM’s clients with the opportunity to profit directly from the unprecedented market swings seen today irrespective of which way the market is heading.

With the ticker symbol VOLX, aka “Volatility Index”, the product has the recently launched CBOE Mini VIX™ Future as the underlying asset. VOLX uses the price of options on the S&P 500 and estimates how volatile those options will be between the current date and the option’s expiration date. The new CFD expires monthly in conjunction with the underlying future and then restarts on the new front contract.

FXCM’s customers can purchase micronized VOLX CFDs at 1/10th of the size of the mini VIX™ or 1/100th of the standard VIX™ Future. Along with the smaller sizing the majority of FXCM’s clients can benefit from 10:1 leverage* (5:1 for ESMA regulated clients), significantly reducing the cost of entry.

Through offering contracts on a fractional basis, FXCM’s investors are given more control over how much risk they wish to take on, and how much money they are willing to spend, on a monthly basis.

Brendan Callan, CEO of FXCM said: “2020 has been a big year for volatility and we are continuing to maximise trading opportunities for clients wanting to make the most of this market turbulence. With a CFD based on the VIX™, volatility is now the tradable instrument and our customers can speculate on the extreme movements that have dominated the markets this year. By significantly reducing the allowable trading size, we are making this instrument accessible to all types of traders.”

* Leverage: Leverage is a double-edged sword and can dramatically amplify your profits. It can also just as dramatically amplify your losses. Trading foreign exchange/CFDs with any level of leverage may not be suitable for all investors.

About FXCM: FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, and related services. Founded in 1999, the company's mission is to provide global traders with access to the world's largest and most liquid market by offering innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict financial standards and striving for the best online trading experience in the market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses on FX trading and provides trading tools, proprietary data and premium resources. FXCM Pro provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

Trading Forex/CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Leverage can work against you. The products are intended for retail, professional and eligible counterparty clients. Retail clients who maintain account(s) with Forex Capital Markets Limited ("FXCM LTD"), could sustain a total loss of deposited funds but are not subject to subsequent payment obligations beyond the deposited funds but professional clients and eligible counterparty clients could sustain losses in excess of deposits. Prior to trading any products offered by Forex Capital Markets Limited, inclusive of all EU branches, FXCM Australia Pty. Limited, FXCM South Africa (PTY) Ltd, any affiliates of aforementioned firms, or other firms within the FXCM group of companies [collectively the "FXCM Group"], carefully consider your financial situation and experience level. If you decide to trade products offered by FXCM Australia Pty. Limited (“FXCM AU”) (AFSL 309763), you must read and understand the Financial Services Guide, Product Disclosure Statement, and Terms of Business. Our FX and CFD prices are set by us, are not made on an Exchange and are not governed under the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act. The FXCM Group may provide general commentary, which is not intended as investment advice and must not be construed as such. Seek advice from a separate financial advisor. The FXCM Group assumes no liability for errors, inaccuracies or omissions; does not warrant the accuracy, completeness of information, text, graphics, links or other items contained within these materials. Read and understand the Terms and Conditions on the FXCM Group’s websites prior to taking further action.

Read full disclaimer

Media contact:

Chatsworth Communications+44 (0) 20 7440 9780fxcm@chatsworthcommunications.com