FXCM Group Reports Monthly Execution Data

LONDON and SYDNEY, Australia and JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FXCM Group, LLC ("FXCM Group" or “FXCM”), a leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading, cryptocurrencies and related services, today released execution data for January 2020.  To view execution data including historical spreads, execution speeds and historical price improvement data click here: https://www.fxcm.com/uk/about-fxcm/execution-transparency/ .

January 2020 All Instruments Highlights:*

  • 72.2% of orders executed at price1
  • 23.0% of orders executed with positive slippage2
  • 4.8% of orders executed with negative slippage3
  • Average execution speed 16 milliseconds4

             
Highlighted Instruments January 2020:

InstrumentActive Trader Average Spread5Active Trader Effective Spread6At Price OrdersPositive SlippageNegative Slippage
BTC/USD27.526.248.9%34.5%16.7%
ETH/USD1.00.945.1%45.6%9.3%
LTC/USD0.20.254.1%38.8%7.0%
XAU/USD34.330.569.3%24.0%6.7%
SPX5000.40.376.9%20.6%2.5%
NAS1001.01.173.6%22.4%3.9%
EUR/USD0.10.177.9%17.9%4.2%
GBP/USD0.50.467.1%27.6%5.2%
AUD/USD0.20.278.7%17.5%3.8%

For more information and to open a live account, traders can contact an FXCM specialist 24 hours a day, 5 days a week.

*These highlights come from orders that executed through FXCM Group from 1 January 2020, to 31 January 2020. Data excludes certain types of non-direct clients.

1Percentage of executed client trades# in January 2020, which were executed at the price clients requested.
2Percentage of executed client trades# in January 2020, which were executed at a more favorable price than the price clients requested.
3Percentage of executed client trades# in January 2020, which were executed at a less favorable price than the price clients requested.
4This defines the amount of time between when we receive the order until execution. This excludes internet latency and post trade booking.
5This data is compiled forex and CFD trading data from FXCM’s Active Traders for 1 January 2020, to 31 January 2020. The data reflects average spreads made available to FXCM clients during all trading hours.
6This data is compiled forex and CFD trading data from FXCM’s Active Traders for 1 January 2020, to 31 January 2020. The data reflects the spread at which trades were executed by FXCM clients during all trading hours.
#Client trades here cover stop, limit, “at market”, and entry orders. Certain non-direct clients are excluded from the data. Limit and limit entry orders would only execute at the requested price or better and cannot receive negative slippage. Price improvements are subject to available liquidity.

About FXCM:
FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, and related services. Founded in 1999, the company's mission is to provide global traders with access to the world's largest and most liquid market by offering innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict financial standards and striving for the best online trading experience in the market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses on FX trading and provides trading tools, proprietary data and premium resources. FXCM Pro provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

Trading Forex/CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Leverage can work against you. The products are intended for retail, professional and eligible counterparty clients. Retail clients who maintain account(s) with Forex Capital Markets Limited ("FXCM LTD"), could sustain a total loss of deposited funds but are not subject to subsequent payment obligations beyond the deposited funds but professional clients and eligible counterparty clients could sustain losses in excess of deposits. Prior to trading any products offered by Forex Capital Markets Limited, inclusive of all EU branches, FXCM Australia Pty. Limited, FXCM South Africa (PTY) Ltd, any affiliates of aforementioned firms, or other firms within the FXCM group of companies [collectively the "FXCM Group"], carefully consider your financial situation and experience level. If you decide to trade products offered by FXCM Australia Pty. Limited (“FXCM AU”) (AFSL 309763), you must read and understand the Financial Services Guide, Product Disclosure Statement, and Terms of Business. Our FX and CFD prices are set by us, are not made on an Exchange and are not governed under the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act. The FXCM Group may provide general commentary, which is not intended as investment advice and must not be construed as such. Seek advice from a separate financial advisor. The FXCM Group assumes no liability for errors, inaccuracies or omissions; does not warrant the accuracy, completeness of information, text, graphics, links or other items contained within these materials. Read and understand the Terms and Conditions on the FXCM Group’s websites prior to taking further action.

Read full disclaimer.

Media contact:

Chatsworth Communications
+44 (0) 20 7440 9780
fxcm@chatsworthcommunications.com

