FXCM Group Reports Monthly Stock Baskets Figures

FXCM’s stock basket products combine the shares of multiple companies from one sector into a single tradeable instrument. This allows customers to speculate on sectors as a whole instead of having to select a single company.

FXCM’s total stock basket volume increased by 95% in March, on the way to recording the most highly traded month on record, eclipsing the previous record by 27%.

FXCM currently offers a portfolio of fourteen stock baskets, including the most recent addition of the Big Chinese Tech (“ATMX”) basket which was launched earlier in April and comprises of companies listed on the Hong Kong Exchange.

The high volume was largely on the back of continued interest in US listed stocks of the Chinese Technology industry and the Cannabis sectors, which for the second month in a row, were the two most popular traded stock baskets at FXCM.

Volume2 1 - Cannabis CANNABIS -4.6% 268% 2 - Chinese Tech CHN.TECH -16.1% 70% 3 - Big US Tech FAANG 2.3% -40% 4 +1 Airlines AIRLINES 7.7% 4% 5 +1 Biotech BIOTECH 3.8% -1% 6 -2 Chinese E-Commerce CHN.ECOMM -15.0% -67% 7 +2 Esports & Gaming ESPORTS -3.3% -16% 8 - US-Ecommerce US.ECOMM -1.2% -51% 9 +4 US Automotive US.AUTO 6.2% 468% 10 -3 Casinos CASINOS -2.7% -67% 11 +1 Work From Home WFH -10.5% 17% 12 -1 US Banks US.BANKS 7.5% -35% 13 -3 Travel and Hospitality TRAVEL 0.8% -72%

Past Performance is not an indicator of future results.

1 Price change figures are calculated using FXCM’s Closing bid price from 26 February 2021 and the closing bid price from 31 March 2021.

2 Percent change month-over-month (March 2021 vs February 2021) is derived from FXCM client volume data.

FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, and related services. Founded in 1999, the company's mission is to provide global traders with access to the world's largest and most liquid market by offering innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict financial standards and striving for the best online trading experience in the market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses on FX trading and provides trading tools, proprietary data and premium resources. FXCM Pro provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

Trading Forex/CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Leverage can work against you. The products are intended for retail, professional and eligible counterparty clients. Retail clients who maintain account(s) with Forex Capital Markets Limited ("FXCM LTD"), could sustain a total loss of deposited funds but are not subject to subsequent payment obligations beyond the deposited funds but professional clients and eligible counterparty clients could sustain losses in excess of deposits. Prior to trading any products offered by Forex Capital Markets Limited, inclusive of all EU branches, FXCM Australia Pty. Limited, FXCM South Africa (PTY) Ltd, any affiliates of aforementioned firms, or other firms within the FXCM group of companies [collectively the "FXCM Group"], carefully consider your financial situation and experience level. If you decide to trade products offered by FXCM Australia Pty. Limited (“FXCM AU”) (AFSL 309763), you must read and understand the Financial Services Guide, Product Disclosure Statement, and Terms of Business. Our FX and CFD prices are set by us, are not made on an Exchange and are not governed under the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act. The FXCM Group may provide general commentary, which is not intended as investment advice and must not be construed as such. Seek advice from a separate financial advisor. The FXCM Group assumes no liability for errors, inaccuracies or omissions; does not warrant the accuracy, completeness of information, text, graphics, links or other items contained within these materials. Read and understand the Terms and Conditions on the FXCM Group’s websites prior to taking further action.

