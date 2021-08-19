FXCM July Single Share & Stock Baskets Report

SYDNEY, Australia, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FXCM Group, LLC (“FXCM Group’ or ‘FXCM’), the leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading, cryptocurrencies and related services, is today releasing its data of most popular instruments for the month of July in their Single Share CFD and proprietary Stock Basket product lines.



FXCM offers fractional, single share CFD trading with no commission fees* on leading companies from the US, UK, France, Germany, Hong Kong and, following its July launch, Australia. FXCM’s stock basket products combine the shares of multiple companies from one sector into a single tradeable instrument, and the company currently boasts a portfolio of 14 stock baskets. The list of companies and weightings is available on FXCM’s stock basket website: https://www.fxcm.com/au/stock-baskets/

After having recently joined the S&P500 and tripling its stock price since January, Moderna, (MRNA.us), rose to become the third highest traded share at FXCM in July 2021 following only behind Tesla and Apple. For the first time in 2021, multiple non-US stocks broke into the top ten, with Hong Kong-based, Tencent Holdings appearing in spot five and UK listed HSBC rounding out the July leaders.

FXCM’s Big US Tech FAANG basket re-gained top ranking in July for the first time since February, with four of its components ranking in the top ten single stocks. The Big US Tech FAANG basket was followed by the China Technology and China Ecommerce Baskets, whose components, including Baidu and Pinduoduo, were significantly impacted by recent Chinese regulatory crackdowns.

Volume Rank Monthly Rank Change Company Symbol 1 - Tesla Inc TSLA.us 2 - Apple Inc AAPL.us 3 New to Top 20 Moderna Inc MRNA.us 4 ↑3 Amazon.com Inc AMZN.us 5 New to Top 20 Tencent Holdings Ltd TENC.hk 6 ↑13 Facebook Inc FB.us 7 ↓1 NVIDIA Corporation NVDA.us 8 ↑9 Beyond Meat Inc BYND.us 9 New to Top 20 HSBC Holdings PLC HSBA.uk 10 ↓1 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR BABA.us





Volume Rank Monthly Rank Change Sector Symbol 1 ↑2 Big US Tech FAANG 2 ↓1 China Tech CHN.TECH 3 ↓1 China Ecommerce CHN.ECOMM 4 ↑3 US Banks US.BANKS 5 - Airlines AIRLINES 6 ↓2 Cannabis CANNABIS 7 ↑7 US Automotive US.AUTO 8 ↑2 Biotech BIOTECH 9 - Esports & Gaming ESPORTS 10 ↑1 Travel & Hospitality TRAVEL

Past performance and popularity are not indicators of future results.

Rank is derived from FXCM Client Volume.

*FXCM can be compensated in several ways, which includes but are not limited to adding a mark-up to the spreads it receives from its liquidity providers, adding a mark-up to rollover, etc. Commission-based pricing is applicable to Active Trader account types.

About FXCM:



FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, and related services. Founded in 1999, the company's mission is to provide global traders with access to the world's largest and most liquid market by offering innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict financial standards and striving for the best online trading experience in the market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses on FX trading and provides trading tools, proprietary data and premium resources. FXCM Pro provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

Forex Capital Markets Limited: FCA registration number 217689 (www.fxcm.com/uk)

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.

70% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider.

You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FXCM EU LTD: CySEC license number 392/20 (www.fxcm.com/eu)

FXCM Australia Pty. Limited: AFSL 309763.You can sustain a total loss of deposited funds.. The products may not be suitable for all investors. Please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved. If you decide to trade products offered by FXCM AU, you must read and understand the Financial Services Guide, Product Disclosure Statement, and Terms of Business on www.fxcm.com/au.

FXCM South Africa (PTY) Ltd: FSP No 46534 (www.fxcm.com/za). Our service includes products that are traded on margin and carry a risk of losses in excess of your deposited funds. The products may not be suitable for all investors. Please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved.

FXCM Markets Limited: Losses can exceed deposited funds. (www.fxcm.com/markets).

