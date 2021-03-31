FXCM Launches Social and Copy Trading via ZuluTrade platform

LONDON and SYDNEY, Australia and JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FXCM Group, LLC (‘FXCM Group’ or ‘FXCM’), the leading international provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading and related services, has expanded its FX and CFD trading offering by providing customers with social and copy trading capabilities.



Social and copy trading have emerged as a popular addition to the retail trading market. Through this offering, FXCM customers can copy a high-performing Trader’s signals and strategies, removing the need to speculate themselves and instead follow more experienced market participants.

The platform, powered by ZuluTrade, identifies rankings of Traders’ performance which makes it easy for customers to identify Traders to follow and invest with. The platform also highlights the current ‘Rising Stars’, including Traders who have had recent successes and are closing in on their all-time-highs. Customers can also choose to follow dynamic combinations of Individual Traders called ‘Combos’ for their trading strategy. Combos use a point-based algorithm that has been set up for identifying profitable combinations of trading strategies. Combos are grouped in tiers that correspond to different risk appetites, from conservative to highly aggressive.

The Traders that customers follow fully explain their strategies and answer questions from fellow investors. This is a fully integrated platform that provides an incentive for Traders to ensure their strategy performs well, with Traders only receiving a percentage of the profits generated for their investor.

Brendan Callan, CEO of FXCM, said: “When beginning a trading career, it can often seem overwhelming to create an initial strategy. Market volatility, trading products and risk appetite are all new elements for customers to consider when exploring profit-making strategies.”

“Social trading gives customers a great choice, especially when beginning to trade. By following an independent Trader, customers can view the Trader's performance over a period of time and make an informed decision before parting with their money. We’ve made it easier than ever for customers to have confidence in their chosen strategy.”

About FXCM:



FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, and related services. Founded in 1999, the company's mission is to provide global traders with access to the world's largest and most liquid market by offering innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict financial standards and striving for the best online trading experience in the market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses on FX trading and provides trading tools, proprietary data and premium resources. FXCM Pro provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

Forex Capital Markets Limited: FCA registration number 217689 (www.fxcm.com/uk)

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.

FXCM EU LTD: CySEC license number 392/20 (www.fxcm.com/eu)

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.

FXCM Australia Pty. Limited: AFSL 309763. Losses can exceed your deposited funds. The products may not be suitable for all investors. Please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved. If you decide to trade products offered by FXCM AU, you must read and understand the Financial Services Guide, Product Disclosure Statement, and Terms of Business on www.fxcm.com/au.

FXCM South Africa (PTY) Ltd: FSP No 46534 (www.fxcm.com/za). Our service includes products that are traded on margin and carry a risk of losses in excess of your deposited funds. The products may not be suitable for all investors. Please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved.

FXCM Markets Limited: Losses can exceed deposited funds. (www.fxcm.com/markets).

