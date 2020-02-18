FXCM PRO announces liquidity distribution partnership with Your Bourse

LONDON, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FXCM Group, LLC (‘FXCM Group’ or ‘FXCM’), a leading international provider of online foreign exchange and CFD trading, announced that FXCM Pro, the institutional arm of the business, built a partnership with Your Bourse, a technology company providing liquidity aggregation and risk management platform for MT4/MT5 brokers with hosting in Equinix data centres.  

Through the combination of FXCM liquidity and Your Bourse technology, this partnership will allow FXCM clients to access FXCM liquidity through Your Bourse’s Liquidity Hub. With the growing demand for improved low-latency solutions and the drive to reduce costs, this partnership will allow FX and CFD brokers to optimise their processes.

Mario Sanchez, Managing Director & Global Head of FXCM Pro Sales, commented: “Today’s priorities for FX and CFD market participants are focused around cost saving opportunities as well as execution efficiency. Through partnering with Your Bourse, FXCM clients will have one of the latest innovative technologies, able to enjoy greater flexibility while accessing multi-asset liquidity, as well as allowing MT4/MT5 traders to experience a host of low latency solutions at a reduced cost.”  

Andrey Vedikhin, Your Bourse CEO, commented on the partnership: “We are excited to add FXCM to our network of liquidity providers and thus allow more brokerages to get access to FXCM multi-asset liquidity at an affordable cost. Clients will also benefit from the low-latency connection with an opportunity to reduce the execution speed even further by utilising a cross-connect between FXCM and Your Bourse infrastructure hubs in Equinix data centres (LD4, LD5, NY4, NY5, CH1, HK1, TY, and FR2).”

About Your Bourse:

Your Bourse is a London-based company founded by the former founder and owner of Alpari Group, Andrey Vedikhin. Your Bourse core product is Liquidity Hub, a Platform-as-a-Service solution for FX, CFD and crypto liquidity management, data analytics, reporting and risk management designed for MT4/MT5 retail and institutional brokerages.

About FXCM:

FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, and related services. Founded in 1999, the company's mission is to provide global traders with access to the world's largest and most liquid market by offering innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict financial standards and striving for the best online trading experience in the market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses on FX trading and provides trading tools, proprietary data and premium resources. FXCM Pro provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

Trading Forex/CFD's on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors as you could sustain losses in excess of deposits. Leverage can work against you. The products are intended for retail, professional and eligible counterparty clients. For clients who maintain account(s) with Forex Capital Markets Limited ("FXCM LTD"), retail clients could sustain a total loss of deposited funds but are not subject to subsequent payment obligations beyond the deposited funds and professional clients could sustain losses in excess of deposits. Prior to trading any products offered by Forex Capital Markets Limited, inclusive of all EU branches, FXCM Australia Pty. Limited, FXCM South Africa (PTY) Ltd, any affiliates of aforementioned firms, or other firms within the FXCM group of companies [collectively the “FXCM Group”], carefully consider your financial situation and experience level. If you decide to trade products offered by FXCM Australia Pty. Limited (“FXCM AU”) (AFSL 309763), you must read and understand the Financial Services Guide, Product Disclosure Statement, and Terms of Business. The FXCM Group may provide general commentary which is not intended as investment advice and must not be construed as such. Seek advice from a separate financial advisor. The FXCM Group assumes no liability for errors, inaccuracies or omissions; does not warrant the accuracy, completeness of information, text, graphics, links or other items contained within these materials. Read and understand the Terms and Conditions on the FXCM Group’s websites prior to taking further action. 

