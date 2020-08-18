FXCM Pro onboards automated risk management solutions in Centroid partnership GlobeNewswire August 18, 2020

LONDON and SYDNEY, Australia and JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FXCM Pro, the institutional arm of the FXCM Group, LLC (‘FXCM Group’ or ‘FXCM’), is today announcing that it is partnering with Centroid, a leading provider of Foreign Exchange (FX) technology solutions.

The partnership will provide FXCM Pro’s institutional clients with a range of automated risk management solutions from Centroid. The partnership will aim to supplement trader confidence by mitigating the risks posed by legacy technology still in use on major trading platforms.

Centroid’s technology provides its clients with sophisticated risk management services and real-time analytics derived from extensive industry knowledge during a time of fluctuating market conditions. Given increasing trading activity recently, harnessing optimised low-latency solutions will be a key step for traders looking to mitigate risk and reduce operational costs without sacrificing efficiency.

The partnership shows FXCM Pro’s commitment to cultivating a modernised FX trading ecosystem as Centroid’s customisable technology can be onboarded quickly and without disrupting trading or wider business operations.

Available across a range of trading platforms, FXCM Pro’s clients now have access to Centroid’s all-in-one suite of trading technology to manage and monitor risk, optimise execution, and observe regulatory requirements through automated reporting from a single framework.

With this partnership, FXCM Pro’s clients will have access to one of the latest and most advanced risk mitigation solutions, all the while benefiting from FXCM Pro’s market-leading institutional liquidity.

Richard Bartlett, Head of Business Development at Centroid Solutions, commented on the partnership: “Establishing this partnership with FXCM Pro creates significant added value to the client bases of both firms. Both companies share the same ethos and ongoing commitment to offering the very latest tools and services to the market for both existing and new clients alike, therefore, establishing such an alliance was a natural move. The current FX landscape is a very challenging environment to operate in, so having the best of breed liquidity solution coupled with next generation risk management is essential for our respective clients to maintain efficiency and at the same time maximise performance results. We are excited to bring this to the market. ---”

Mario Sanchez, Managing Director and Global Head of FXCM Pro, commented: “Our work with Centroid is all about providing clients with a seamless trading experience while harnessing market-leading and ESMA-compliant risk management technology. Together, we are delivering unique solutions for managing, monitoring, and reporting risk to clients at a very critical time. While legacy risk mitigation systems are an unfortunate part of many of the most popular trading platforms, we are providing our customers the latest technology so that they can continue executing their trades confidently on whichever platform they wish to use.”

About Centroid Solutions:Centroid Solutions are a next generation technology provider that combines real-time analytics, sophisticated risk-management, and advanced connectivity with extensive industry-knowledge to improve risk-adjusted performance and strengthen sustainability for brokers. They have incorporated the very latest quant-based risk management and client analytical tools into the markets most reliable and lowest-latency aggregation engine. In addition, they offer connectivity to all trading platforms, such as MT4/5, cTrader and any proprietary trading applications, as well as to an unlimited number of liquidity providers globally. To further enhance stability and overall performance for their client’s eco-system they have established their own infrastructure in Equinix LD4, NY4 and TY3 whereby they host clients trading platforms in co-location to their dedicated Centroid Hub and cross-connected LPs.

https://www.centroidsol.com/company/about-us

About FXCM:

FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, and related services. Founded in 1999, the company's mission is to provide global traders with access to the world's largest and most liquid market by offering innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict financial standards and striving for the best online trading experience in the market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses on FX trading and provides trading tools, proprietary data and premium resources. FXCM Pro provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

Trading Forex/CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Leverage can work against you. The products are intended for retail, professional and eligible counterparty clients. Retail clients who maintain account(s) with Forex Capital Markets Limited ("FXCM LTD"), could sustain a total loss of deposited funds but are not subject to subsequent payment obligations beyond the deposited funds but professional clients and eligible counterparty clients could sustain losses in excess of deposits. Prior to trading any products offered by Forex Capital Markets Limited, inclusive of all EU branches, FXCM Australia Pty. Limited, FXCM South Africa (PTY) Ltd, any affiliates of aforementioned firms, or other firms within the FXCM group of companies [collectively the "FXCM Group"], carefully consider your financial situation and experience level. If you decide to trade products offered by FXCM Australia Pty. Limited (“FXCM AU”) (AFSL 309763), you must read and understand the Financial Services Guide, Product Disclosure Statement, and Terms of Business. Our FX and CFD prices are set by us, are not made on an Exchange and are not governed under the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act. The FXCM Group may provide general commentary, which is not intended as investment advice and must not be construed as such. Seek advice from a separate financial advisor. The FXCM Group assumes no liability for errors, inaccuracies or omissions; does not warrant the accuracy, completeness of information, text, graphics, links or other items contained within these materials. Read and understand the Terms and Conditions on the FXCM Group’s websites prior to taking further action.

