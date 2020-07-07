FXCM Reduces Min Trade Size on Single Stock CFDs - Now Zero Commission and Fractional Shares AvailableGlobeNewswireJuly 07, 2020

LONDON and SYDNEY, Australia and JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FXCM Group, LLC (‘FXCM Group’ or ‘FXCM’), the leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading, cryptocurrencies and related services, is today announcing a sizeable cut to the minimum trade size of single stock CFDs.

Traders not only see $0.00 commission after opening or closing trades but they now can hold positions on companies like Apple, Facebook, or Netflix – all for less than $5 in margin. All FXCM single stock CFDs are now available in one-tenth per share (0.1) increments.

The new offering provides greater control of position sizes due to the opportunity to buy a fraction of a share. Trade 25 shares of Amazon or just 0.1. Buy or sell 0.3 shares of Tesla per day or close all at once. Customers will be able to easily scale in or out of positions or access stocks that would have previously been too expensive due to a high stock price.

Apple (AAPL.us) Facebook (FB.us) Netflix (NFLX.us) Share Price* $366 $233 $471 FXCM Micronisation 1/10 1/10 1/10 Value of 1 FXCM Contract $36.6 $23.3 $47.1 Margin Requirement* $3.66 $2.33 $4.71

*The above figures are for illustrative purposes only. Share price and margin requirements update and should be viewed on FXCM trading platforms.

Brendan Callan CEO of FXCM commented: “With the growing market volatility our customers, understandably, want greater control and variety in terms of their trading opportunities. With fractional trading available, this is exactly what we are providing; a user-friendly service allowing anyone to trade companies in a way that allows them flexible trade sizes. Combined with our commission-free single stock CFD pricing structure, we have made the trading of household named shares more accessible than ever before.”

FXCM’s fractional share offering will be available on MetaTrader4, the Trading Station platform, as well as on mobile devices – allowing seamless trading for both new and existing customers according to their needs.

About FXCM:FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, and related services. Founded in 1999, the company's mission is to provide global traders with access to the world's largest and most liquid market by offering innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict financial standards and striving for the best online trading experience in the market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses on FX trading and provides trading tools, proprietary data and premium resources. FXCM Pro provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

Trading Forex/CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Leverage can work against you. The products are intended for retail, professional and eligible counterparty clients. Retail clients who maintain account(s) with Forex Capital Markets Limited ("FXCM LTD"), could sustain a total loss of deposited funds but are not subject to subsequent payment obligations beyond the deposited funds but professional clients and eligible counterparty clients could sustain losses in excess of deposits. Prior to trading any products offered by Forex Capital Markets Limited, inclusive of all EU branches, FXCM Australia Pty. Limited, FXCM South Africa (PTY) Ltd, any affiliates of aforementioned firms, or other firms within the FXCM group of companies [collectively the "FXCM Group"], carefully consider your financial situation and experience level. If you decide to trade products offered by FXCM Australia Pty. Limited (“FXCM AU”) (AFSL 309763), you must read and understand the Financial Services Guide, Product Disclosure Statement, and Terms of Business. Our FX and CFD prices are set by us, are not made on an Exchange and are not governed under the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act. The FXCM Group may provide general commentary, which is not intended as investment advice and must not be construed as such. Seek advice from a separate financial advisor. The FXCM Group assumes no liability for errors, inaccuracies or omissions; does not warrant the accuracy, completeness of information, text, graphics, links or other items contained within these materials. Read and understand the Terms and Conditions on the FXCM Group’s websites prior to taking further action.

Read full disclaimer

