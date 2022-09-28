FXPA Board Member Lowry Named to CFTC's Market Risk Advisory Committee

WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foreign Exchange Professionals Association (FXPA) is pleased to announce that Board member, Chip Lowry, Senior Managing Director, State Street Global Markets, has been selected as a member of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's (CFTC) Market Risk Advisory Committee (MRAC).

MRAC was created to address systemic issues that impact financial stability and financial market structure evolution. Specifically, MRAC advises the CFTC on derivatives and related financial markets as they pertain to clearinghouses, exchanges, swap execution facilities (SEFs), swap data repositories, intermediaries, market makers, service providers and end users.

Lowry, who previously served as FXPA chair, will represent FXPA on the committee, which is comprised of approximately 30 members. MRAC is sponsored by CFTC Commissioner Kristin Johnson.

"MRAC represents an important forum for the industry and the CFTC to confer on issues that impact financial markets. Our mission at FXPA is to advance a sound, liquid, transparent and competitive global currency market, so I look forward to being part of this consequential effort from the CFTC," says Lowry.

The FXPA is a unique industry body that represents a diverse cross-section of the FX market to advance its mission to collectively represent the interests of professional FX markets participants through education, research, and advocacy. Since 2014, the FXPA has established itself as a respected industry thought leader and resource for global policymakers.

The FXPA has recently engaged on a number of FX-specific and market-wide regulatory and policy issues in the US, Europe, and Asia. More specific to derivative markets, the FXPA has been involved in questions related to the trading and clearing of non-deliverable forwards (NDFs), the regulation of digital assets, post-trade swap data reporting, and swap execution facility (SEF) registration and regulation.

The Foreign Exchange Professionals Association ("FXPA") is a Washington-based organization that represents the collective interests of professional foreign exchange markets participants. The group is designed to engage key regulators and policymakers through education, research, and advocacy, with the goal of advancing a sound, liquid, transparent and competitive global currency market. See more at www.fxpa.org

