FXTRADING.com and Arbidyne Capital Pty Limited announce Partnership, Enhancing Future Operation in Retail Fund Management

Bringing together two financial companies with different specialties to advance shared mission of providing better investment services to retail clients

SYDNEY, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FXTRADING.com and Arbidyne Capital Pty Limited today announced the partnership on an ASIC registered managed investment scheme. The partnership aims to enable the companies to better deliver compelling financial products and services that expand access to more retail clients and drive incremental revenue.



"This collaboration brings two global financial companies with different specialties together, expanding the breadth and depth of Arbidyne's services and enhancing the connection with our retail clients" said Tim Muirhead, Chief Investment Officer at Arbidyne.

Arbidyne Capital is a rising star in the hedge fund industry and has a solid track record for its targeted retail clients' market. From June 2014 to May 2021, Arbidyne has achieved extraordinary returns after fees over a 7 years period with a Sharpe ratio sitting at 1.58. Equipped with the knowledge and experience, Arbidyne Capital is bringing hedge fund trading to retail investors.



Arbidyne will benefit from FXTRADING's large and growing customer base of more than 50,000 annual transacting active retail clients along with its well-established operation system, which will expand Arbidyne's reach and growth both online and in-person.

"We see this partnership unlocking incredible potential for expanded services to meet the changing needs and increased opportunities for our worldwide retail clients," said Mercury Liu, the director of FXTRADING, "By combining our sophisticated operation system and Arbidyne's unique Momentum And Fundamental Trading (MAFT) strategy, the collaboration will reinforce the connections between Arbidyne's services and retail clients, and offer them a rich suite of investment choices at the same time.

"There is tremendous mutual recognition between the companies for the impact and influence on the respective industry. We look forward to joining forces to continue enhancing both the strategy implementation and operation of Arbidyne's financial services." Said Leo Hung, the current Operation Manager at FXTRADING.

The two companies will bring their collective resources, expertise, and integrated structure for future operation.

For more information about Arbidyne funds, visit www.arbidyne.com to obtain a prospectus. Investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses, and other important information about a fund are contained in the prospectus; read and consider it carefully before investing.

About Arbidyne

Arbidyne is an Australian-licensed funds manager with a primary focus on delivering strong risk-adjusted returns for retail clients. With a strategy developed from extensive proprietary trading experience, Arbidyne has partnered with FXTrading to offer an innovative investment opportunity.

Founded in 2012, Arbidyne began proprietary trading its own funds for the benefit of shareholders and employees. Employing a small team of experienced trading and technology professionals Arbidyne has developed a wide variety of strategies that trade global markets around the clock. Their mission is to remain agile and thrive in the ever shifting conditions of the global markets.

About FXTRADING.com

Founded in 2014, FXTRADING.com is an Australian foreign exchange (FOREX) trading brokerage firm based in Sydney Australia. FXTRADING.com, as the registered name of Gleneagle Securities, serves the diverse needs of sophisticated market participants and institutions ranging from retail clients, funds managers and high net worth clients to registered investment firms and funds. We aim to remain at the forefront of what is demanded by the markets, with an open mind of stay focused, stay driven.

