G Suite Legacy free edition is not available from 7/1/22: TS Cloud offers a free service to help businesses upgrade

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than 10 years of providing services to businesses, Google has announced that it will discontinue the G Suite legacy service starting July 1, 2022. G Suite Legacy is a productivity suite offered by Google Apps for Your Domain since 2006. The product has gone through several milestones, reintegrated with other Google products in 2020, and made its grand debut under Google Workspace by offering different editions with advanced features to meet the needs of businesses across various industries.



G Suite Legacy free edition is not available from 7/1/22

All accounts will be automatically upgraded starting from 5/1/22

On January 20, 2021, G Suite Legacy users received an announcement from Google saying the free edition will be automatically switched to Google Workspace starting May 1, 2022. If the users do not set up their billing by July 1, 2022, the account will be suspended. For more details, see required actions for G Suite Legacy users starting July 1, 2022 .

TS Cloud helps organisations evaluate the upgraded edition and provides technical support

TS Cloud, the local reseller of Google Workspace, said that Google Workspace has more editions to choose from compared to G Suite in terms of storage and features. If users have any doubt about choosing the Google Workspace edition, they can contact the authorised reseller. In addition to working out a consultation for the G Suite Legacy upgrades, TS Cloud also ensures the upgrade service from the free edition has no service interruptions for companies during the transition period. If the company decides to stop using it thereafter, the data can be exported via the tools provided by Google.

TS Cloud offers a special discount if users upgrade before service is terminated

Google is offering deals to users who are ready to switch to Google Workspace. If users purchase through TS Cloud (Google Premier Partner), they will receive upgrade assistance and an additional discount based on the number of user licences. The specialists at TS Cloud will consult users to better understand their needs and provide post-deployment technical support for Google Workspace. G Suite legacy users will need to make the decision that is best for their business before the service is discontinued on July 1, 2022. Please schedule a consultation to upgrade to Google Workspace or contact TS Cloud at 1800-18-3155.

