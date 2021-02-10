GA technologies launches "RENOSY WORK," Vision and Data Driven, Work-Style design for Workplace

The executing rate of remote work in Tokyo is 53.1% and on a declining trend

TOKYO, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GA technologies Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Minato City, Tokyo; President and Chief Executive Officer: Ryo Higuchi; Securities code: 3491; "the Company"), which runs PropTech comprehensive services "RENOSY," launches today office design services "RENOSY WORK" that provides offices with data-driven updating, aspiring for the early formation of future ways of working in a "new normal" era.

"RENOSY WORK" aims to provide comprehensive solutions for issues related to ways of working, ranging from organization/system design to office design in order to support diverse ways of working of companies that strive for value creation via innovation.

Further, as our approaches to review future ways of working and ideal forms of offices in a practical manner, we are collaborating with CLAS Inc. (Headquarters: Meguro City, Tokyo; President and CEO: Hirotake Kubo; hereinafter referred to as "CLAS"), which runs furniture/appliances subscription services "CLAS," as part of efforts to scientifically update our office and create communities to discuss the ways of working.



RENOSY WORK logo.

◆ The executing rate of remote work in Tokyo is 53.1% and on a declining trend. Some companies have discontinued remote work.

According to a questionnaire survey by the Tokyo Chamber of Commerce and Industry (*1), the number of companies that apply remote work is on the decline trend compared with May and June in 2020, and one out of about five companies is currently discontinuing remote work although it was temporarily applied. Remote work, which rapidly became common during the COVID-19 pandemic, has diversified ways of working and forms of offices more than ever.

◆ Issues of communication resulting from remote work: what future ways of working require

Although "difficulties in contact and communication" with persons involved within and outside a company is cited as an issue related to remote work (*2), about 70% of people expressed a desire to maintain remote work arrangements even after the pandemic, representing a strong majority of the employees surveyed (*3).

◆ Data-driven office design services aiming at comprehensive solutions to issues related to ways of working

Since its founding in 2013, the Company has taken on the challenge of realizing ideal ways of working and forms of offices through its measures to foster corporate culture and communication among employees with various nationalities and job types in a process where the number of employees has grown from three to about 600 through its IPO and M&A with five companies. Taking advantage of such know-how to form an organization, RENOSY WORK has been launched to support comprehensive solutions for issues related to ways of working ranging from organization/system design to office design of companies that strive for value creation via innovation.

About RENOSY WORK

RENOSY WORK is an office design service aiming at comprehensive solutions for issues related to ways of working ranging from organization/system design to office design of companies mainly by spatial design division, having undertaken the renovation of houses, as part of the business in RENOSY, which provides PropTech comprehensive services.

As a feature of the business, under our philosophy of "VISION DRIVEN, WORK-STYLE DESIGN," which means that the ways and places of working all start from a vision, we support diverse ways of working in different companies, from major companies to start-ups that strive for value creation via innovation to large corporations.

Moreover, aspiring to deal with a fast-changing environment around ways of working, we provide data-driven office design, which enables flexible layout changes based on attendance rate, status of office users and other factors. In the future, we aim to establish a system to scientifically update the office by making use of IoT sensors and other devices.

◆ Event/workshop inviting guests to discuss the future ways of working together

Issues related to ways of working vary among companies. Therefore, RENOSY WORK will hold an online event inviting Mr. Kubo, the President and CEO of CLAS, on Friday, February 19, providing an opportunity to discuss future ways of working in a "new normal" era. In the future, we aim to support ways of working and forms of offices of various companies through opportunities including workshops and various events. We will post information about how the event was on the RENOSY WORK website.

◆ Start of approaches to scientifically update our office in collaboration with CLAS

CLAS, which provides furniture/appliances subscription services, and RENOSY WORK are collaborating to start approaches to scientifically update the office at our "GA FUTURE LAB" office, which accommodates a hybrid way of working that combines remote work and office work styles. By making use of subscription service office furniture from CLAS, we aim to establish a system where we select the optimum office furniture as needed on the basis of the utilization situation and the input of employees. At the GA FUTURE LAB, we are planning to replace the furniture for the first time in around June 2021.

◆ CLAS "Office Space Subscription Service

CLAS's "Office subscription service" provides a high degree of flexibility in the creation of office space, with a monthly fee of 25,000 yen for an office with 10 users, and returnable and exchangeable after 3 months. The greatest merit of this service is that the furniture can be used for only the monthly rental fee and delivery and installation fee, making it possible to flexibly change the operation policy of the office space while greatly reducing the initial installation cost. The minimum term of use is only 3 months, and there is no cost for planning, etc. CLAS designers will select and layout the most suitable furniture for you.

Whether you are relocating your office, increasing or decreasing the floor space, changing the layout, establishing a new decentralized office, or opening a coworking space or shared office, CLAS can flexibly respond to any situation and make it easier for you to use office furniture. The use of high-quality, easy-to-use office furniture can also improve productivity.

(Target area: All over Japan, except for some areas such as remote islands)

(*1) The Tokyo Chamber of Commerce and Industry 「Survey on the implementation status of telework: http://www.tokyo-cci.or.jp/file.jsp?id=1023299

(*2) Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (2020) "FY2020Telework Population Survey" https://www.soumu.go.jp/johotsusintokei/whitepaper/ja/r02/html/nd123210.html

(*3) Japan Productivity Center 3rd Survey on Workers' Attitudes Survey Results Report https://www.jpc-net.jp/research/assets/pdf/3rd_workers_report.pdf Oct 2020

◆ Company Overview of CLAS Inc.

Company Name: CLAS Inc.

Representative: President and Chief Executive Officer: Hirotake Kubo

URL: https://clas.style/company.html

Head Office: Aobadai studio 2F 4-6-6, Aobadai Meguro-ku, Tokyo

Established: April 2018

Business description:

Operation of CLAS, a subscription service for furniture and home appliances

◆ Company Overview of GA technologies Co., Ltd.

Company Name: GA technologies Co., Ltd.

Representative: President and Chief Executive Officer: Ryu Higuchi

URL: https://www.ga-tech.co.jp/

Head Office: Sumitomo Fudosan Roppongi Grand Tower 40F 3-2-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo 106-6290, Japan

Established: March 2013

Capital: : ¥720,854,2771 (as of January 31, 2021)

Business description:



Management of RENOSY, a PropTech (real estate technology) comprehensive brand

(Real estate information media, real estate brokerage, real estate sales, design and construction, real estate management)

(Real estate information media, real estate brokerage, real estate sales, design and construction, real estate management) Development of SaaS-based B2B PropTech products

Research on real estate big data using AI

Management of overseas PropTech business, including Shenjumiaosuan, a platform for Chinese investors

Main group companies: ITANDI, Inc., Modern Standard Inc., Shenjumiaosuan Co., Ltd, and four other companies

Related Links :

https://www.ga-tech.co.jp