GA technologies is making a debut in the franchise business with a nationwide free consultation service helping customers find their ideal real estate

TOKYO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RENOSY, the comprehensive one-stop real estate transaction platform provided by GA technologies Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo / CEO: Ryo Higuchi / Securities Code: 3491 / Referred to as "the Company") made a start in the franchise business with a brand new service called "the LIVING ADVISOR"1 from November 2021.

It is a national-wide service offered by the contracted franchisees with the aim of supporting customers to find a house that best suits their needs. The "LIVING ADVISOR" consultation service provides a free consultation with professional staff trained with know-how and business connection provided by GA technologies.

The franchisees mainly have their businesses in the insurance industry or the finance industry since "housing" is often on the list for discussion at the same time when thinking about insurance or financial planning. The staff in these franchise stores would also be able to offer housing advice to customers who come in for insurance service or financial service with the network provided by GA technologies.

The service will be launched in 6 major metropolitan areas including Tokyo, Kanagawa, Chiba, Saita, Aichi, and Osaka first. At the same time, we will still be expanding the service by recruiting more people interested in becoming one of our franchise business partners.

GA technologies has been putting a huge effort in pushing the digital transformation of the real estate industry through both online and offline services. With the launch of the AI specialized department and the effort in product development, the Company has won the honor of "Best brand of digital transformation" co-hosted by METI (Ministry of Economy, Trade, Industry) and Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. in 2020, 2021 two years in a row3. We provide the public a face-to-face contact point through our "the LIVING ADVISOR" consultation service which upgrades and reinforces the customer experience of our targets from both the technical aspect and the real sales aspect.

[Key Highlights]

Debut in the franchise business with the start of the "LIVING ADVISOR" consultation service

We are forming this franchise relationship with the insurance service providers, the financial planning companies to provide the following services through "LIVING ADVISOR".

Helping our customers to find a property that best suits their visions and needs Expanding our franchise chain stores around the nation along with the growth of our business

(1) "the LIVING ADVISOR" is a service name trademarked by GA technologies Co., Ltd. with its registration number as 6433745

(2) Reference URL: https://www.ga-tech.co.jp/news/931/

About the service

"the LIVING ADVISOR" acts as a mediator that bridges the customers, the franchisees, and business partners together. Normally, people have to gather the information by going to several agencies even real estate builders, and making the comparison and evaluation by themselves. To figure out a decision out of such massive information is quite difficult, especially for people who don't have much experience regarding real estate. We provide a free counseling service for our customers based on the concept that "walking with you throughout the journey of house hunting starting from zero." We could refer you to a real estate agency that best suits your needs from more than 80 partner companies we have connections with.

For our customers

By going to one of our franchise partnered stores, you can receive a consultation for free. Starting from setting up the financial plan, property selection to anything you need to know/want to know about finding your ideal property. We could refer you to the real estate agent or other related business partners that best suits your condition and life stage to walk the process with you from there. Please check the details about our service from the link below:

(HP： https://www.sumai-adviser.com/)

About our franchisees

Our partnered franchisees are mainly from the insurance and the finance industry since the timing where people discuss matters about insurance, getting married, giving birth, children's education as well as buying a house tends to be quite close. All of these matters are tight closely with each other. Our franchisees are the people who connect you to the business partners in the real estate industry based on your needs. (HP: http://sumai-adviser-merchant.com/)

About our business partners

We mainly work with real estate agencies and companies in the real-estate-service-related industries. "the LIVING ADVISOR" is a window for consultation. We listen to your needs and wants and connect you with our partners that can best solve your requests accordingly.

Comments from Ryosuke Mizouchi, the department general manager

We are not a real estate agency nor anything like that to push you to buy a house.

We are here to support you to figure out your needs and wants before moving on to the next step regarding house hunting.

People tend to have a lot of questions and uncertainties when it comes to housing.

"Should I buy? Or should I rent?" "Should I go with a newly built or an existing property?" "Which type of property is better for me?" "What about the area?"

There are very few companies that can answer all these questions at once. Or to put it this way "willing to answer all these questions for the customers at once". Because every step and every service in the real estate industry of Japan is divided. People tend to focus on their own benefits only.

It is not easy to sort out the solutions for all the problems when it comes to housing, it is always important to take personal values and economic situation into consideration when choosing a house.

This is where "the LIVING ADVISOR" comes into play.

We help you to figure out what you exactly need and want before moving on to the next step.

We want to change the way of house hunting and to help people find the house of their dreams.



About GA technologies

Company: GA technologies Co., Ltd.

Representative: Ryo Higuchi

URL: https://www.ga-tech.co.jp/en/

Head office: 40F of Sumitomo Fudosan Roppongi Grand Tower, Roppongi 3-2-1, Minato District, Tokyo

Year of founding: March 2013

Capital fund: 72,19,146,516JPY (by October 2021)

What we do:

The operation of the PropTech (Property technology) one-stop service site "RENOSY"

(Real estate information portal site, real estate trading, real estate interior design & renovation, real estate property management)

SaaS type of BtoB PropTech product development

Real estate industry research using AI technology

Overseas PropTech portal site "Shenjumiausuan"'s operation, targets customers in the Greater China

Sub companies: ITANDI Co., Ltd, Modern Standard Co., Ltd, Shenjumiausuan Co.,Ltd, and 6 other companies

