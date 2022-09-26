The Gaabor air fryer sold well on the 9.9 Super Shopping Day, leading the sales of many products

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaabor, the leading household appliance brand, recently announced its achievements in the 9.9 Super Shopping Day.On September 9, the sales volume of Gaabor products ranked the top three in the small household appliances category in the Southeast Asia region of the Shopee platform, and achieved a good result of ranking the fourth in the small household appliances category and the third in the vacuum cleaner category in the Indonesian market.

High quality products are always the best competitiveness of the brand.Many smart home appliances of Gaabor became best sellers in this activity, among which the sales volume of Gaabor lampblack free air fryer series ranked first in the official shop of Gaabor.



Gaabor Indonesia Market Achieved Good Results on the 9.9 Super Shopping Day

Branden, head of Gaabor Asia Pacific region, said about Gaabor's performance in the Southeast Asian market during this activity: "Under the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have achieved steady growth with our own strength and constantly improving product advantages. The sales performance of this 9.9 Super Shopping Day makes Gaabor more confident to meet more challenges in the future."

Newly upgraded best-selling products

As a leading small household appliance brand in the Southeast Asian market, Gaabor has always focused on the research, development and production of high-quality household appliances, and has won the favor and support of many consumers with the continuous optimization of product structure and technological upgrading.

The widely sold Gaabor air fryer on the 9.9 Super Shopping Day, equipped with a number of brand core technologies, is a star of Gaabor.The new upgraded air fryer GA-M4D series achieved amazing results on the day of its debut, and its beautiful appearance and intelligent operating system were widely praised by consumers.



Gaabor air fryer GA-M4D series

Multiple innovations & Beautiful appearance

Gaabor air fryer GA-M4D series innovatively adopts Dual Circo double circulation Roots blower system, which has 360 ° circulation frying, efficient degreasing, fast freshness locking and other functions. It can effectively prevent nutrition loss while ensuring the delicious taste of food, and has created a 4.0 mode in the cooking field.

The upgrade of product appearance is also a highlight of the GA-M4D series of Gaabor air fryers.The external machine is finely polished and feels comfortable; A variety of ice penetrating pearlescent colors are elegant, light and extravagant, which will last forever.

Explore technological innovation to create a comfortable life.Gaabor continues to lead a new way of healthy life through high-quality products, and enables more users to enjoy the high-quality products produced by Gaabor with warm activities.

Gaabor, love in freshness.

