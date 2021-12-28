Gaabor: expressing love and blessings with actions in the new year

MANILA, Philippines, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the new year worth expecting is around the corner, people are beginning to plan how to better greet the new year. Under the continuous influence of the COVID-19 epidemic, recently, the best-selling home appliance brand Gaabor brought up the new year slogan of "Isolate the virus, not isolate the love", calling on people to express their love and blessings to their families in the new year with actions and create a healthy home environment for the beloved family with the Gaabor cleaning series.



Gaabor: "Isolate the virus, not isolate the love".

The traditional household cleaning is mainly performed in the method of flapping and sweeping, which can easily cause much flying dust and secondary pollution in the air, which directly induces symptoms such as sneezing and runny nose. What's worse, studies have shown that people exposed to air pollutants full of fine particles for a long time will be suffering significantly reduced heart rate variability (HRV) and impaired autonomic nervous system[1].

Focusing on indoor environmental health

As the home environment is increasingly diversified and the people's health awareness is rocketing, consumers are paying more and more attention to the indoor home living environment[2]. They are leaning toward health, comfort, intelligence, convenience and personalization in their consumption behaviors extending in multiple dimensions, so more intelligent, efficient and practical household products are in demand on the market.

By virtue of its core technology Gaabor Cyclone air cold and hot circulation air guide system and a number of key technical breakthroughs, Gaabor is upgrading its smart vacuum cleaners, integrated vacuuming and mopping device and other Gaabor smart vacuum cleaning series by improving their fast and powerful cleaning power to a new level. Therefore, our products not only help people to solve the "visible" dust such as hair, fiber, etc. indoors, but also more effectively vacuum the dust mites and their excrement, bacteria, molds and other dust components that are difficult to find with the naked eye.

Bettering the home environment in multi-aspects

The Gaabor smart vacuum cleaner series is lightweight and efficient, which is equipped with the 33,000 RPM high-speed motor to generate the vacuum pressure up to 16000pa-19000pa. It can not only easily vacuum the visible dust in the home, but also remove the fine dust and allergens that are not easy to see with the naked eye.

Inside the machine, the powerful centrifugal force generated by the concentric cyclone unit of Gaabor vacuum cleaner can separate the dust and air with high efficiency. Based on Gaabor's powerful vacuuming system, the cyclone unit can drive the air to flow continuously into the suction head. Before dust reaches the filter, it is separated and captured by the cyclone unit, which will settle down in the dust collector to avoid the secondary pollution the household cleaning.



New year, breathe healthily, live healthily.

Gaabor is committed to creating a home environment for healthy breath based on its continuous technological innovation and the brand concept of "Love in freshness", helping people enjoy a healthy home life in the new year with technology.

Gaabor, love in freshness.

