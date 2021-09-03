Gaabor Kitchen Appliances Brand Launches in Southeast Asia

MANILA, Philippines, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Gaabor kitchen appliances, the best-selling small household electrical appliances in Central Europe, has launched its air fryer products within the small household electrical appliances sector. The Gaabor kitchen appliances brand is seizing the small household electrical appliances market in Southeast Asia by virtue of its best-selling product, Gaabor smokeless air fryer.

Gaabor kitchen appliances brand, as one of the leading retailers of the online market of small household electrical appliances in Europe, was founded by Gabor Lorenz, a doer and entrepreneur in the German kitchen stove industry. Driven by the "Generation-Z" demands, and specialized in the R&D and production of high-quality household appliances, it intends to provide the products with quality of craftsmanship from Germany.

In recent years, the users of Gaabor have already covered many countries and regions in South America, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, etc. by virtue of its global business expansion. The small kitchen appliances of Gaabor with more than ten categories of SKUs, are the spearheads that have already entered the global retailing market. At present, Gaabor has already had multiple best-selling single products in terms of its air fryer series and electric rice cooker series.



Gaabor smokeless air fryer GF-M35A

Due to its strong product base and scale advantages, Gaabor smokeless air fryer is the top-ranking single products of the Amazon's online sales list in Central Europe. The loyal users of Gaabor smokeless air fryer GF-M35A has given critical appraisals:

"I used to think that cooking was a hassle, but the Gaabor Smokeless Air Fryer has changed that opinion and it has made me start enjoying cooking. What's more, I find that not only is it easy to operate with this air fryer, the food that comes out tastes delicious and has a juicy texture."

Except for the product feature of health and smoke-free, Gaabor smokeless air fryer innovates and inherits the core technology for the brand development of Gaabor, namely, Gaabor Cyclone air cold and hot circulation ventilation system + Accurate sectional and cooking + Oil-Fume filtering system, which heats the foods in a more evenly manner, controls the temperature in a more stable manner, quickly locks the water content and also obtains the fried and crispy taste.

Due to the volume selection within the range of 3.5L - 6.0L, multi-dimensional conformity to more family scenario of liking fried foods, multiple preset programs and one-key cooking, easy operation, fresh and tender taste, health and minor oil of cooked foods, classic and breathtaking appearance of senior grey and warm orange colors, etc., this type of Gaabor smokeless air fryer is high quality and multi-functional, which deserves the discovery and selection of more consumers.