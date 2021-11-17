Gaabor made a hit on Double Eleven Shopping Festival, ranked top 5 bestselling small kitchen appliances and top 2 bestselling cook ware &dining in Southeast Asia

MANILA, Philippines, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaabor brand was officially launched online in Southeast Asia in October this year. On the first Double Eleven Shopping Festival, Gaabor was ranked top 5 bestselling small kitchen appliances and top 2 bestselling cook ware & dining of shopee e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia. Among them, the Gaabor Philippines online flagship store sold exceed 10,000 products, hitting a record high.



Gaabor made a hit on Double Eleven Shopping Festival

Formidable growth

Since Gaabor launched its e-commerce platforms in the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Malaysia at the same time in September this year, it has successfully built a sound e-commerce sales network in various markets to provide many consumers with a smart home life experience. Although the the global home appliance industry is facing continuous challenges from the market, within two months after its entry in the Southeast Asian market, Gaabor's sales in all regions had shown robust growth.

"Facing the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have achieved steady performance by virtue of Gaabor's brand strengths and ongoing competitive advantages in products. The sales on this Double Eleven Shopping Festival makes Gaabor more confident to meet the challenges in the future." Mr. Branden, head of Gaabor's Asia-Pacific region, said, "We have expanded our product line from kitchen appliances to household appliances. Our new products such as vacuum cleaners and mite removers have been launched online, and we will bring more and more affordable products to Southeast Asian consumers."

Product advantages

Upholding the brand temperature of "Share delicacy dass love", Gaabor has always been focusing on the R&D and production of high-quality home appliances, which has been continuously optimizing the product structure, including smart kitchen cookwares, smart personal care series, smart home cleaning series, etc. Gaabor promises to provide consumers with one-year warranty and free renewal service.



Gaabor, Leader of smart home appliances

On this Double Eleven Shopping Festival, many Gaabor's smart home appliances catering to consumer's needs and aesthetics had become the bestsellers in e-commerce sales, such as Gaabor's signature product, Gaabor smoke-free air fryer series. This product series integrates the core technologies of multiple Gaabor brands, and by virtue of the high product quality, it ranks among the top 5 bestsellers in e-commerce sales of the home appliance industry in many countries. In addition, Gaabor smart cooker, Gaabor electric kettle, Gaabor egg beater, Gaabor vacuum cleaner, etc. were also sold well.

Gaabor, a home appliance brand, insists on deploying its global development strategy, which is steadily expanding its market share in the global small home appliances market through proactive expansion in the Southeast Asian market, committed to providing more users with smart home life experience.

Gaabor, Share delicacy dass love.

Gaabor's website: www.gaabor-global.com

Gaabor's official store:

https://tinyurl.com/k8xkank5

https://tinyurl.com/ztupuckv

Contact: Yang, yang.shao@jetcommerce.cn