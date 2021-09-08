Gaabor Offers Multiple Gifts in the Shopee 9.9 Super Shopping Day

The First Large-scale Promotion Since Gaabor Officially Entered the Southeast Asian Market

MANILA, Philippines, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Online shopping has become an important way for people to consume under the long-term impact of the COVID-19 epidemic. It means that the year-end shopping season in Southeast Asian market has officially kicked off when the Shopee 9.9 Super Shopping Day comes every year. Gaabor, a home appliance brand from Germany, will actively participate in this big promotion of Shopee Mall.

Recently, Gaabor has announced its promotional plan to be launched during the Shopee 9.9 Super Shopping Day. It will offer up to 66% off, and the price is reduced by up to 1700 Philippine pesos.

On this basis, the Gaabor official store will also launch an exciting lucky draw. 5 free orders will be drawn and 10 orders will be half-price among all orders on this day. At the same time, shopping coupons with a total value of up to 3 million will be issued.



Gaabor Offers Multiple Gifts and Super Low Price

Impress the market with sincerity

The Shopee 9.9 Super Shopping Day is the first big promotion event that Gaabor has participated in since its official entry into the Southeast Asian market. In this regard, it launches the largest discount for its products on Shopee Mall in the Southeast Asian market, hoping to create a worthwhile shopping experience for consumers.

Gaabor is committed to providing users with a smart, convenient, healthy and rich life experience, and has impressed many consumers with a series of high-quality and warm products. The ultra-low price in this big promotion event reflects care of the Gaabor brand once again, allowing consumers to buy high-quality home appliances at the lowest price.

Meanwhile, Gaabor provides after-sales service that all products will be replaced with new ones if they have quality problems within one year. As a result, consumers will buy and use these products with peace of mind.

Best-selling products with lowest price

During the Shopee 9.9 Super Shopping Day, Gaabor smokeless air fryer series and rice cooker series, Gaabor's most popular products among young consumers, will reach the lowest prices.

Gaabor smokeless air fryer series, the kitchen appliances that continue to attract the attention of fried food enthusiasts recently, will reduce prices in this promotion event. The model in vogue, Gaabor 3.5L air fryer, is priced at just 959 Philippine pesos, an ultra-low price that will have cooking enthusiasts in stitches.

For more information about discounts during the Shopee 9.9 Super Shopping Day, please visit Gaabor's official store: Gaabor Official Store, Online Shop | Shopee Philippines

Introduction:

Driven by the "Z-generation" demands, and specialized in the R&D and production of high-quality electronic products, Gaabor home appliances intend to provide the products with quality of craftsmanship from Germany. In 2021, Gaabor formally presences the Asian market.

Gaabor's website: https://www.gaabor-global.com/

