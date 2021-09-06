Gaabor Smokeless Air Fryer Intends to Provide Much Healthier Diet Experience

MANILA, Philippines, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaabor smokeless air fryer is a type of kitchen appliance that has continuously attracted the attention of fried food lovers in the near term.

As the star product of home appliance brand Gaabor, Gaabor smokeless air fryer is committed to provide to users the healthier fried foods experiences in their own kitchens.

Compared with the traditional fried foods, almost all foods cooked with the air fryer are much healthier. Its making process is very fast and it may provide the delicious and crispy foods. Besides, the calories and fats contained in the cooked foods are only half of foods fried with traditional methods.

Due to the special design of Gaabor smokeless air fryer, it is not required to dip foods into the oil during the cooking process. Therefore, it is not required to fry foods with fat. In fact, most foods cooked with this type of cooking device don't need oil at all. Instead, they only use the hot air. Based on the hot air system mode in the Cyclone air cold and hot circulation ventilation system, there seems to be a high-power blower inside the Gaabor smokeless air fryer that uses the circulating hot air to cook the traditional oil fried foods.



Gaabor Cyclone Air Cold and Hot Circulation Ventilation System

"When I want to make some crispy foods, I only need to slightly marinate the meats or quickly brush a bit of oil on vegetables and fruits. After putting foods materials into the air fryer and properly setting the temperature and time, then the rest is to wait for a moment." According to the feedback of Gaabor smokeless air fryer users, the cooking process with this type of air fryer is very simple and the cooked foods are also very fresh and delicious.

Whatever the users want to make (for example, fried fish or chips or chicken meat or donuts), after the menu settings, Gaabor smokeless air fryer will carry out the accurate cooking according to the set temperature and time, so as to make the crispy foods. For instance, within a short period of 10-12 minutes, users only use half spoon of oil to cook a pot of crispy chips.

Driven by the "Z-generation" demands, and specialized in the R&D and production of high-quality electronic products, Gaabor home appliances intend to provide the products with quality of craftsmanship in German. Gaabor smokeless air fryer is developed mainly based on the Gaabor Cyclone air cold and hot circulation ventilation system + Accurate sectional and cooking + Oil-Fume filtering system, which heats the foods in a more evenly manner, controls the temperature in a more stable manner, quickly locks the water content, obtains the fried and crispy taste, and provides much healthier diet experiences to users.

For more information, please visit the website of Gaabor: https://www.gaabor-global.com/