GAC Group Attends 11th Macau Auto Show, Opens First Macau Showroom

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 12, the 2021 China (Macau) International Automobile Exposition (starting now referred to as the Macao Auto Show) opened at the Venetian Macao Convention and Exhibition Center. GAC Group took the EMPOW, M8 Master, and the second generation GS8 to the exhibition and three new energy models: the AION V Plus, AION S Plus, and AION Y. The first right-hand-drive model of the GS3 also made its global debut. GAC Group held the opening ceremony for their first showroom in Macao on the same day, officially announcing the brand's entry into the Macao market.



GAC Group at the Macau Auto Show

This auto show witnessed the debut of GAC Group's first right-hand drive GS3, which was a focus point for many visitors. Popular models such as the GAC MOTOR M8 master, EMPOW, GA8, new GS8 and 2022 GS4 were also displayed on the same stage. In the future, GS3 will expand GAC's foothold in the ASEAN market, allowing the brand to develop and launch more right-hand-drive models based on local demand.

In line with Macao Auto Show's stated themes of an "intelligent auto show" and "building a zero-carbon city," GAC Group shaped their exhibition around the concepts of green travel and future innovation, displaying three new energy models made by GAC AION. The AION V Plus is an electric SUV with superfast battery technology that can deliver 112km of range from just a 5 minute charge. The AION S Plus is a refined electric sedan with a unique streamlined design and intelligent, interconnected driving ecosystem. The AION Y integrates AION's latest innovative technology, specifically designed to meet the needs of younger, Gen Z drivers: a pleasing appearance, spacious interior, impressive intelligence and high standard of safety.

On the first day of the Macao Auto Show, GAC's first Macao showroom was also officially unveiled, announcing the entry of GAC as an independent brand into the Macao market. The showroom will act as a direct sales and service window for the Macao market, and the location for introducing the GAC MOTOR M8 Master, the right-hand drive GS3, and the new energy AION LX and AION Y.

In the future, GAC Group will improve its independent innovation capacities, focusing on five aspects: electrification, interconnectivity, digitization, shared transport, and internationalization - to realize high-quality development and create leading technological innovations with value.