GAC Motor's M8 debuts at the Chinese Automobile Paris Grand Show after 2024 China-France Tour

This summer, a legendary Chinese car convoy roared through the century-old Peking-to-Paris rally route, covering 11,700 kilometers before successfully arriving at its final destination—Paris. This grand international event, 2024 China-France Tour, was fully supported by the prestigious companion brand GAC Motor, with its flagship M8 model.

M8, known as the "Lion of the East," has truly lived up to its reputation as a national symbol. Its imposing presence left a lasting impression on the European public, shattering outdated prejudices about the lagging development of Chinese automobiles. As the convoy crossed six European countries, offering a rich array of test-driving experiences along the way, eager participants expressed their admiration for the remarkable rise of Chinese cars.

Since the Peking to Paris motor race in 1907, China’s automotive industry has undergone unprecedented rapid development. In just a few decades, Chinese cars, represented by GAC Motor, have undergone a spectacular transformation. Undeterred by the challenges of the Nürburgring or the winding roads of the Alps, the convoy reached places that were out of reach a century ago, fulfilling the dream in Paris.

The wheels of Chinese cars have left their mark on the European land including Brussels, Innsbruck, Zurich, Lausanne, etc. Upon their arrival in Paris, M8 made a stunning debut at the Chinese Automobile Paris Grand Show, engaging in cultural exchanges with elites and industry associations in France, further deepening the friendship and cooperation between the people of China and France.

With exceptional endurance, luxurious comfort, quietness, and the peace of mind provided by intelligent driving, M8 will go far beyond. This aspiration echoes that of the Paris Olympic athletes, who break records and fight not just for themselves but for their countries, striving for the highest podium. GAC Motor witnesses every crowning moment of glory.

The 2024 China-France Tour aims to celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and France, showcasing the vigorous development of China’s automotive industry to the world. It makes tangible contributions to the technological, product, and cultural exchanges between China, France, and even Europe. GAC Motor’s journey has been well worth it, and it will continue to forge ahead with resolve and tenacity.

