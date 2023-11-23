Gal Darrash Launches ESSTA: Revolutionizing the Wellness Industry and Giving High Street Retailers Full Access

—

Gal Darrash, a female entrepreneur, is set to disrupt the wellness industry with the launch of ESSTA, a groundbreaking brand that transforms meditations into physical products accessible without subscription. ESSTA is poised to revolutionize how people experience and share the benefits of meditation.

ESSTA is the first-of-its-kind brand that offers meditations in a tangible, giftable, and collectible format. Each meditation is encapsulated in a smart card, reminiscent of the collectible CDs of the past, allowing users to purchase and enjoy meditations without the need for a recurring subscription.

The innovative approach by Gal Darrash not only makes meditation more accessible to individuals but also opens up new opportunities for retailers to tap into the booming wellness market. Until now, retailers have struggled to enter the meditation market, a billion pound industry as the market has been monopolised by mobile apps. ESSTA's physical format makes it possible for pharmacies, supermarkets, and other retailers to offer meditation products alongside traditional items.

Gal Darrash, the visionary founder behind ESSTA, believes that making meditation accessible through physical products is a game-changer for the wellness industry. "Meditation has proven to be as effective as medication in promoting mental and emotional well-being. ESSTA aims to bring meditation to life by providing a tangible and convenient way for individuals to incorporate mindfulness practices into their daily routines," said Darrash.

ESSTA's smart cards feature a diverse range of guided meditations, catering to various preferences and needs. Users can select and purchase individual cards, making them perfect gifts for friends and loved ones. The collectible aspect adds a new dimension to the meditation experience, encouraging users to build a curated library of mindfulness practices.

The launch of ESSTA marks a significant step towards making meditation a mainstream and accessible wellness practice. Gal Darrash envisions a world where meditation is as commonplace as other wellness products on store shelves. By partnering with retailers, ESSTA aims to reach a broader audience and contribute to the overall well-being of individuals worldwide.

ESSTA products are now available for purchase at www.ESSTA.com and retailers interested in joining this transformative journey are encouraged to contact Gal Darrash for retail opportunities.

