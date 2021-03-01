Galaxy Entertainment Group Continues Expansion With The Development of The Legendary Raffles at Galaxy Macau

New All-Suite Tower at The Galaxy Resort Has Topped Off;

Looks To Raise The Bar with Heritage Luxury Brand, Curated Digital Art, Bespoke Dining Experiences and Exclusive Entertainment

MACAU, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Galaxy Entertainment Group ("GEG"), one of the world's leading integrated resorts, hospitality and entertainment groups, is pleased to announce the signing of a collaboration with Accor for Raffles, the legendary brand that has set the standard in luxury hospitality for more than 130 years. Galaxy Macau™, a world-class luxury integrated resort will welcome the iconic brand with the addition and opening of an exclusive all-suite tower, Raffles at Galaxy Macau in the second half of 2021.



The stunning Raffles at Galaxy Macau exterior

Raffles at Galaxy Macau, featuring approximately 450 suites, is the latest chapter in the storied history of the legendary Raffles brand and will soon introduce a new level of sophistication and refinement to Macau. Since 1887, the brand has been synonymous with the very best of luxury travel and experiences while defining the essence of thoughtful, personal and discreet service. Each Raffles hotel across the globe tells its own unique story while staying true to the brand's rich history in the most relevant and modern ways, and Raffles at Galaxy Macau seeks to elevate the customized guest experience.

Located on the resort's east promenade, Raffles at Galaxy Macau is a stunning architectural landmark featuring a glass airbridge connecting the two towers on every floor. The design of each suite draws inspiration from a modern palazzo, with a selection of suites even featuring their own private pools and gardens, and also a small number of unique loft suites featuring double-storey windows. The famed Raffles butlers, renowned for their thoughtful and discreet service, will personally deliver a level of enlightened hospitality that is both gracious and intuitive for each and every guest.

In a world first, Raffles at Galaxy Macau will turn its guestrooms into a multi-usage canvas – with Samsung The Frame Hospitality in every room, switching from globally curated art to in-room entertainment features with just one click. This <Art embraces Technology> concept will delight guests with customized experiences and a personalized ambience. Guests who manage to secure these highly sought-after suites in this new luxury tower, may enjoy Raffles' legendary signature afternoon tea experience or unwind in a secretive twist on the Raffles' hallmark Long Bar – provenance of the iconic Singapore Sling – where they can sip a new iconic Sling tailored for Macau, or escape to The Glass House for breakfast or an elegant snack to enjoy the outdoors, in an indoor environment. The Glass House, set amidst a Mediterranean-inspired garden, is within a few steps of the Raffles' private infinity edge pool. Details on a luxury Spa, and a specialty restaurant whispered to be helmed by a multi-Michelin-starred Japanese chef, both located conveniently close to the lobby of this new luxury tower, are still under wraps.

Raffles at Galaxy Macau will offer bespoke comfort and privacy, designed intuitively around the needs of each guest, from thoughtfully tailored relaxation and intimate fine dining to an exciting array of bespoke leisure activities, entertainment and luxury shopping at Galaxy Macau, directly connected to the lobby podium.

Mr. Francis Lui, Vice Chairman of GEG said: "The Raffles brand and heritage is perfectly complementary to our strategy of delivering greater, elevated experiences, and true to our "World Class, Asian Heart" mantra. This collaboration with Raffles and Accor in the development of Raffles at Galaxy Macau brings yet another differentiated luxury perspective and dimension in GEG's growing portfolio and estate. Aside from offering more diversity in our luxury accommodations at Galaxy Macau, we expect it will also raise the bar to new heights throughout the region."

Mr. Gary Rosen, Chief Executive Officer with Accor Greater China said: "We are incredibly proud to be collaborating with GEG for the Raffles located at Galaxy Macau, the most ultra-luxurious experience in Macau. As a key destination on the global map, Macau is ideal for our next Raffles. The Raffles at Galaxy Macau will invite guests to experience Raffles' legendary service and impeccable design, offering an oasis of luxury, glamour and adventure in one of the world's most exciting destinations – it will no doubt become the preferred choice for the most discerning guests."



Mr. Sébastien Bazin, Chairman and CEO of Accor meets with Dr. Lui Che Woo, Chairman of GEG

Mr. Sébastien Bazin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer with Accor, said: "This collaboration with GEG marks an important milestone for Raffles Hotels & Resorts and creates a stunning addition to the excitement in Macau. As a future flagship of Accor's luxury portfolio, we are confident that Raffles at Galaxy Macau will exceed our guests' expectations."

As one of the world's leading integrated resort, hospitality and entertainment group, GEG offers the largest collection of luxury hotels in Macau – StarWorld Hotel, Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, and Andaz Macau to be unveiled in the second half of 2021. The arrival of Raffles at Galaxy Macau will further solidify Galaxy Macau's leading role as a highly sought-after leisure integrated resort destination. Guests who stay at the Raffles at Galaxy Macau will also have easy access to more than 1.1 million square meters of one-stop entertainment, shopping, dining and leisure attractions within the resort.

As Raffles at Galaxy Macau prepares to open, GEG is creating a wide range of new job opportunities for the community. Beyond offering internal transfer positions to current GEG team members, local residents will also be given first priority for employment.

In 1887, the first Raffles Hotel opened in Singapore and since then, has set the standard in hospitality for luxury hotels throughout the world. The Raffles brand is renowned for introducing private butlers, the creation of the Singapore Sling and its enduring, legendary service. Raffles at Galaxy Macau joins 15 distinctive and ultra-luxurious hotels meticulously built in prestigious locations throughout its 133 years of history including Shenzhen and Hainan in Greater China along with Paris, Istanbul, Dubai, Warsaw, Jakarta, Seychelles and other world-renowned destinations. Queen Elizabeth II, Charlie Chaplin, Elizabeth Taylor and many more illustrious celebrities who have stayed with Raffles over the years, add even more color to the legend of the brand.

About Galaxy Entertainment Group (HKEx stock code: 27)

Galaxy Entertainment Group ("GEG" or the "Group") is one of the world's leading resorts, hospitality and gaming companies. It primarily develops and operates a large portfolio of integrated resort, retail, dining, hotel and gaming facilities in Macau. The Group is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Index.

GEG is one of the three original concessionaires in Macau with a successful track record of delivering innovative, spectacular and award-winning properties, products and services, underpinned by a "World Class, Asian Heart" service philosophy, that has enabled it to consistently outperform the market in Macau.

GEG operates three flagship destinations in Macau: on Cotai, Galaxy Macau™, one of the world's largest integrated destination resorts, and the adjoining Broadway Macau™, a unique landmark entertainment and food street destination; and on the Peninsula, StarWorld Macau, an award winning premium property.

The Group has the largest undeveloped landbank of any concessionaire in Macau. When The Next Chapter of its Cotai development is completed, GEG's resorts footprint on Cotai will double to more than 2 million square meters, making the resorts, entertainment and MICE precinct one of the largest and most diverse integrated destinations in the world. GEG is also progressing plans for its Hengqin project and we are also expanding our focus beyond Hengqin and Macau to potentially include opportunities within the rapidly expanding Greater Bay Area. These projects will help GEG develop and support Macau in its vision of becoming a World Centre of Tourism and Leisure.

In July 2015, GEG made a strategic investment in Société Anonyme des Bains de Mer et du Cercle des Etrangers à Monaco ("Monte-Carlo SBM"), a world renowned owner and operator of iconic luxury hotels and resorts in the Principality of Monaco. GEG continues to explore a range of international development opportunities with Monte-Carlo SBM including Japan.

GEG is committed to delivering world class unique experiences to its guests and building a sustainable future for the communities in which it operates.

For more information about the Group, please visit www.galaxyentertainment.com

About StarWorld Hotel

StarWorld Hotel is a world-class five-star luxury hotel in the heart of Macau, offering breathtaking views of the city and front-row seats to international events. The 500 newly enhanced luxury rooms and suites are stylishly furnished, and complete with 24-hour concierge service. StarWorld Hotel embodies Asian hospitality and thoughtful service, providing discerning guests with the ideal destination to embark on a prestigious star experience of refined luxury. StarWorld Hotel is home to 10 renowned restaurants. The amazing selection encompasses everything from Hunan and Sichuan cuisine to continental delights, authentic Cantonese options and delightful French desserts. Among them is Feng Wei Ju, the only Hunan and Sichuan restaurant in Hong Kong and Macau with Two Michelin Stars for 5 consecutive years. It is the only Sichuan and Hunan restaurant in Macau to receive such honor. 4 signature restaurants join hands to present China's 8 Great Cuisines for guests to savor the finest flavors of the season, further contributing to a prestigious gourmet experience. StarWorld Hotel also brings to you a feast for the senses with an incredible lineup of talented performers. An exhilarating array of entertainment will make your visit to StarWorld Hotel truly amazing.

For more information, please visit www.starworldmacau.com

About Galaxy Macau and Broadway Macau

Galaxy Macau™, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort and Broadway Macau™ combine to deliver the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the two properties cover 1.1 million square meters of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Six award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 4,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575 meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5 meters high and 150-meter pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.

As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies; The Promenade Shops at Galaxy Macau is an award-winning luxury lifestyle shopping destination spread over 100,000 square meters. Luxury flagship stores, designer boutiques and high-street labels contribute to over 200 world-renowned luxury fashion and lifestyle brands. At The Promenade Shops, guests will find an exclusive range of "Be The First" shopping experiences; UA Galaxy Cinemas, a 10-theatre 3D Cineplex boasting 4K laser projection; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai's golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavors & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via pedestrian bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 40 different Authentic Macau & Asian Flavors at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events. Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff.

For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com and www.broadwaymacau.com.mo

About Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) and Galaxy Arena

Opening in the second half of 2021 in Macau, Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is a new world-class event facility developed by Galaxy Entertainment Group. GICC extends the group's ever-expanding Galaxy Integrated Resorts, creating Asia's ultimate integrated Resort & MICE destination – and supporting Macau's vision of becoming a 'World Center of Tourism and Leisure'.

As Asia's most iconic and advanced MICE destination, Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is a world-class event venue with a total MICE space of 40,000m2 for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions. Seamlessly integrated with GICC, Andaz Macau will offer over 700 uniquely appointed rooms and suites and will feature a dedicated check-in lounge catering to large MICE groups, an Andaz lounge, a bar and restaurant, state-of-the-art fitness center and an indoor pool. Additionally, the 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena is set to become Macau's ultimate integrated entertainment venue for world-tour concerts and spectacular large-scale sporting events.

The project will create 1,800 new job opportunities, of which 900 positions will be reserved for current GEG team members wishing to apply for internal transfers. For the other 900 new positions, GEG will start hiring in the middle of this year, and give priority to local applicants. The new offering underlines GEG's commitment to support the Macau SAR Government's objectives to achieve moderate economic diversification, facilitate the upward and horizontal mobility of local talents, and cultivate professionals for the MICE industry.

For more information, please visit: www.galaxyicc.com

About Raffles

Raffles Hotels & Resorts boasts an illustrious history and some of the most prestigious hotel addresses worldwide. In 1887, Raffles Singapore set the standard for luxury hospitality, introducing the world to private butlers, the Singapore Sling and its enduring, legendary service. Today, Raffles continues this tradition in leading cities and lavish resort locales, enchanting travellers with meaningful experiences and service that is both gracious and intuitive. Connoisseurs of life choose Raffles, not merely for its aura of culture, beauty and gentility, but for the extraordinary way they feel when in residence with Raffles. Each Raffles, be it Paris, Istanbul, Dubai, Warsaw, Jakarta or the Seychelles, serves as a venerated oasis where travellers arrive as guests, leave as friends and return as family. Raffles is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,000 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries.

raffles.com | all.accor.com | group.accor.com