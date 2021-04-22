Galaxy International Convention Center Builds Award-Winning Foundation with Multiple Accolades Ahead of Opening

The Highly Anticipated Event Venue Becomes First in Macau to Receive Silver Certification for Environmental Design from Earthcheck

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach - 22 April 2021 - Poised to be one of the most advanced MICE destinations in Asia when it opens in the second half of this year, Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) has already garnered multiple awards for MICE and Environmental Design. GICC and Andaz Macau, a vibrant new luxury lifestyle hotel located within the event facility, both received awards from leading MICE publications in China. GICC has also become the first in Macau to receive the coveted Silver Certification for Environmental Design from EARTHCHECK , the world's leading scientific benchmarking, certification and advisory group for travel and tourism.



Galaxy International Convention Center



"We are excited to see GICC building an award-winning foundation by achieving multiple accolades in advance of its opening this year," Kevin Kelley, Chief Operating Officer, Macau at Galaxy Entertainment Group said. "Receiving recognition from China's MICE industry reaffirms the demands of meeting planners searching for new and innovative destinations to host their events. We are also pleased to be the first in Macau to earn Silver Certification for Environmental Design from EarthCheck . This is a significant milestone, as EarthCheck recognizes the innovative thinking and meticulous technical designs behind GICC to ensure sustainability well into the future."

Celebrating MICE Renowned as "The Oscars of China's MICE industry", the Golden Five Stars awards recognized GICC with the 2020 Golden Five Stars – Most Anticipated Convention Center award and presented Andaz Macau with the 2020 Golden Five Stars – Most Anticipated Hotel honor. The Golden Five Stars awards are organized by China International Conference and Exhibition (CICE ) magazine, China's first MICE publication and member of UFI, the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry. Another leading MICE publication, MICE China , also awarded GICC with the Most Anticipated Convention Center accolade. MICE China recently hosted its annual "MICE China 2020 Awards" to honor new and up-and-coming MICE destinations that are well-positioned to meet the demands of today's MICE events. Applauding Sustainability GICC has become the first in Macau to receive the prestigious Silver Certification for Environmental Design from EarthCheck. Silver Certification endorses GICC as a venue that demonstrates compliance with EarthCheck Building Planning and Design Standards to maximize design and operational efficiency. Travelers who visit an EarthCheck-certified venue can take comfort in knowing that they are visiting a destination that values the environment and sustainability, while ensuring an exceptional standard of health and hygiene. GICC will open with a number of innovative design features this year. The following are key highlights: GICC has been specifically designed to house its own robust and highly efficient "Energy Center" which includes a central chiller plant that can be integrated with future chiller plants; a centralized chilled water supply and a 110kV power substation for not only GICC, but for all of Galaxy Macau™, the world-class luxury integrated resort.

The Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) system at GICC is among the world's most advanced, featuring effective energy-saving measures to optimize ventilation.

Eco-friendly Green Walls will be planted along the façade of the Galaxy Arena entrance and at the Andaz Macau entrance to keep temperatures cooler in summer and reduce the amount of heat escaping in winter.





Inside GICC

Seamlessly situated within Galaxy Macau™, the world-class luxury integrated resort, GICC will offer 40,000m2 of versatile meeting space, a 650-seat auditorium and the 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – all in one location. For large-scale exhibitions, GICC offers 10,000m2 of pillar-less convention and exhibition areas that can cater for 7,000 delegates. Galaxy Arena will play host to major sports events, world-class concerts, thrilling fight nights and corporate launches. The auditorium features advanced acoustic treatment to ensure the best quality of sound, and organizers will be able to drive a car right onto the stage for product launches. As one of the most technologically advanced MICE destinations in Asia, GICC is set to become best in class in global digital and simulcast communication. Meeting organizers who take advantage of the digital hybrid format on offer at GICC will be able to create truly innovative events in future.





Beyond world-class venues and advanced technology, event organizers will also have the opportunity to partner with GICC's in-house team of event planners known as "EVENT STUDIO" to co-create customized events. This team provides a one-stop shop of experienced planners who are familiar with all of the venues at Galaxy Macau™, the world-class luxury integrated resort. EVENT STUDIO goes beyond conventional event planning by assisting with venue selection, conceptualizing themes, décor, entertainment and marketing coordination to create events that are bespoke and tailor-made for the needs of delegates.





Please visit GICC website for more details: https://www.galaxyicc.com/en/



