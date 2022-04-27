Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort Extended the Paths of Glory in Forbes Travel Guide, with 6 Five-Star Awards Shining among Asian Luxury Resorts

Hotel Okura Macau Received Its First Five-Star Distinction, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau Attained Triple Five-Star Accolades Once Again

MACAU, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 26, Forbes Travel Guide, the world's authoritative luxury travel rating agency, officially released the 2022 global star ratings of hotels, restaurants, and spas. Galaxy Macau™, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort ("Galaxy Macau" in below) showed impressive results yet again. Its hotels won overall awards for their excellent performance and meticulous service and continue to lead in the high-end tourism market. Among them, Hotel Okura Macau achieved its five-star distinction for the first time; The Ritz-Carlton, Macau attained triple crown recognition once again in its hotel, spa and dining; and Banyan Tree Macau continued its five-star achievements on hotel and spa.

Founded in the United States in 1958, the Forbes Travel Guide has published 62 lists. It is the world's most authoritative and influential independent star rating agency for luxury travel. Every year, the organization sends professional reviewers to all parts of the world to evaluate qualifying hotels, restaurants, and spas, conferring star ratings based on 900 objective and stringent standards—the industry's strictest requirements for the hotels' services and hardware facilities. Galaxy Macau hotels have again been recognized by Forbes, demonstrating their unshakable leadership in the industry for luxurious facilities and thoughtful service.

New Five Stars Milestone

Hotel Okura Macau achieved a milestone breakthrough this year, receiving five-star rating for the first time. As Macau's only Japanese-style hotel with meticulous hospitality, Hotel Okura Macau adopts Japanese elegance into every inch of its delicate and attentive service, a delightful blend of modern comfort and traditional practice, for a unique and unforgettable hotel experience. Founded on the principle of providing the best accommodation, cuisine and service, Hotel Okura Macau offers a harmonious combination of functionality and comfort, creating a quintessentially Japanese luxury hotel experience for Macau. Consistent with Japanese designs, the 488 modern, elegant, and comfortable guest rooms employs natural, fresh, and warm artistic motif of wood, which insulates guests from the hustle and bustle of the city and provides comfort to their bodies and minds. By a service-oriented approach to hospitality, Hotel Okura Macau embodies the spirit of Japanese-style attention to detail and service to the fullest.

Striving for Perfection

The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau and its One-Michelin-star Cantonese restaurant Lai Heen, has each been awarded a prestigious five-star ranking in this year's list. The Ritz-Carlton is world-renowned for its legendary service and The Ritz-Carlton, Macau proves no exception in enabling guests to revel in the finest personal service and the best of Asian luxury. The hotel combines classic European styles with modern technology, presenting its interpretation of European style and highlighting Macau's unique Macau-Portuguese charm. With more than 230 elegantly appointed suites and quality facilities, guests can enjoy the luxury services at The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau and explore an unsurpassed culinary journey at its three restaurants, including the Michelin-starred restaurant Lai Heen.

Continuing its high-level performance, Banyan Tree Macau and Banyan Tree Spa Macau were awarded Five-Star for the eighth consecutive year. Maintaining its classic touch and drive for innovation has again refreshed people's expectations for luxury vacation experiences. Banyan Tree Macau offers a sanctuary for the senses in the heart of a bustling metropolis. The 256 suites and villas in the hotel, each with an area of at least 100 square meters, are all equipped with private indoor relaxation pools. Each private villa has its own swimming pools with serene gardens. The hotel restaurant provides unique dining experiences, integrating international flavors and creativity while exploring local food culture. The award-winning Banyan Tree Spa Macau is ideal for enjoying a relaxing spa treatment that soothes both the body and mind. All Banyan Tree Macau guests enjoy a sublime & relaxing resort experience, with luxury touches of Thai hospitality.

Continuing to deepen its development in the global resort market, Galaxy Macau will soon welcome two new hotels: Andaz Macau, with art and individuality flowing in its brand's blood, and Raffles at Galaxy Macau, a legendary brand with a history of more than 130 years. The presence of these two prestigious hotel brands will further enrich Galaxy Macau's luxury resort map and add to the trend of Macau becoming a city where cultures meet.

For more information and news about Galaxy Macau, please visit www.galaxymacau.com

Forbes Travel Guide Star Awards 5-Star Winners

Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Hotel

Hotel Okura Macau

The Ritz-Carlton, Macau

Banyan Tree Macau

Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Restaurant

Lai Heen (The Ritz-Carlton, Macau)

Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star SPA

The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau

Banyan Tree Spa Macau

Photo Reference:



Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort Extended the Paths of Glory in Forbes Travel Guide

For photos, please refer to the following link: https://www.galaxymacaulibrary.com/gallery/2022-Forbes-Travel-Guide-Star-Awards-Photos/G00000.481obEolY

Password: galaxy

About Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort

Galaxy Macau™, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the two properties cover 1.1 million square meters of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Eight world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau and Andaz Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575 meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5 meters high and 150-meter pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.

As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies; The Promenade Shops at Galaxy Macau is an award winning luxury lifestyle shopping destination spread over 100,000 square meters. Luxury flagship stores, designer boutiques and high-street labels contribute to over 200 world-renowned luxury fashion and lifestyle brands. At The Promenade Shops, guests will find an exclusive range of "Be The First" shopping experiences; Galaxy Cinemas, a 10-theatre 3D Cineplex boasting 4K laser projection; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai's golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavors & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via pedestrian bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 40 different Authentic Macau & Asian Flavors at its Broadway Food Street.

The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events. Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff.

Galaxy Macau will welcome the legendary Raffles brand with the opening of an exclusive, all-suite luxury tower – Raffles at Galaxy Macau. We intend to follow this by unveiling a brand new chapter with the highly anticipated openings of the Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) with a total MICE space of 40,000 square meters, a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena and the 700-room and suite Andaz Macau.

For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.