Galaxy Macau Integrated Resorts Lights up the Michelin Stars Again with Its Legendary Delicacies

Feng Wei Ju, 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA and Lai Heen Once Again Receive Michelin Stars

MACAU, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its star-winning brilliance, Galaxy Macau Integrated Resorts announced today that StarWorld Hotel, Galaxy Macau™, and Broadway Macau™ make another glorious achievement in the newly released MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong Macau 2022. Feng Wei Ju has been awarded 2 Michelin Stars for the 6th consecutive year, while 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA and Lai Heen at Galaxy Macau each continue to hold one Michelin star. And three other restaurants received the Michelin Selected restaurants recognition. The extraordinary performance of these Michelin-star-studded restaurants demonstrates Galaxy Macau Integrated Resorts' continuous effort in the innovation of catering services and expertise, inspiring these high-quality restaurants to offer a plethora of gastronomic adventures and epicurean delights for guests from all over the world.



Feng Wei Ju (StarWorld Hotel)

Feng Wei Ju at StarWorld Hotel has been awarded 2 Michelin stars for six consecutive years, staking its claim in the Michelin guide on authentic Hunan and Sichuan flavors. At the helm is Chan Chek Keong, the Executive Chinese Chef who has been dedicated to Sichuan and Hunan cuisines for more than 27 years. Introducing high-quality ingredients and seasonings sourced straight from their origins, Feng Wei Ju combines traditional and inventive culinary techniques to infuse its unique Hunan and Sichuan aesthetic into authentic spicy delicacies for gourmets. In addition to various signature delicacies carefully presented by the masterly culinary team, the restaurant's meticulous service has also been widely praised. Complemented with an elegant dining atmosphere, Feng Wei Ju stands preeminent among Hunan and Sichuan restaurants in Hong Kong and Macau.

The Italian restaurant 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA at Galaxy Macau, headed by the talented Executive Chef Riccardo La Perna, has been awarded one Michelin star for seven consecutive years. Adhering to his food philosophy - The Luxury of Simplicity, Chef Riccardo focuses on sourcing the finest seasonal ingredients with uncomplicated cooking methods that enrich the original flavors of the ingredients. In addition to the authentic flavors of Sicily providing a feast for the eyes and mouth, gourmets will also be pleased to experience an elegant contemporary dining environment with impeccable service.

Lai Heen at The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, headed by Chinese Executive Chef Jackie Ho Hon Sing, has again been recognized with one Michelin star. Situated on the 51st floor with a view of the bustling city and the beautiful Cotai skyline, the Chinese restaurant serves classic Cantonese cuisine with The Ritz-Carlton's legendary service to deliver the ultimate indulgence for guests.

In the MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong Macau 2022, three restaurants under Galaxy Macau Integrated Resorts have been recognized as Michelin Selected restaurants, including Terrazza, the Italian Restaurant (Galaxy Macau) renowned for its grand wine cellar's excellent selection of wine; The Ritz-Carlton Café (The Ritz-Carlton, Macau), a brasserie offering an array of classic French dishes, fresh seafood platters and chic afternoon sweets experience; and Yamazato (Hotel Okura Macau) specializing in masterfully crafted Japanese Kaiseki meals.

About StarWorld Hotel Macau

StarWorld Hotel is a world-class five-star luxury hotel in the heart of Macau, offering breathtaking views of the city and front-row seats to international events. The 500 newly enhanced luxury rooms and suites are stylishly furnished, and complete with 24-hour concierge service. StarWorld Hotel embodies Asian hospitality and thoughtful service, providing discerning guests with the ideal destination to embark on a prestigious star experience of refined luxury. StarWorld Hotel is home to 10 renowned restaurants. The amazing selection encompasses everything from Hunan and Sichuan cuisine to continental delights, authentic Cantonese options and delightful French desserts. Among them is Feng Wei Ju, the only Hunan and Sichuan restaurant in Hong Kong and Macau with Two Michelin Stars for 6 consecutive years, and one-diamond restaurant listed in Black Pearl Restaurant Guide 2021. 4 signature restaurants join hands to present China's 8 Great Cuisines for guests to savor the finest flavors of the season, further contributing to a prestigious gourmet experience. StarWorld Hotel also brings to you a feast for the senses with an incredible lineup of talented performers. An exhilarating array of entertainment will make your visit to StarWorld Hotel truly amazing.

About Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort

Galaxy Macau™, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the two properties cover 1.1 million square meters of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Six award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 4,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575 meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5 meters high and 150-meter pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.

As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies; The Promenade Shops at Galaxy Macau is an award winning luxury lifestyle shopping destination spread over 100,000 square meters. Luxury flagship stores, designer boutiques and high-street labels contribute to over 200 world-renowned luxury fashion and lifestyle brands. At The Promenade Shops, guests will find an exclusive range of "Be The First" shopping experiences; UA Galaxy Cinemas, a 10-theatre 3D Cineplex boasting 4K laser projection; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai's golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavors & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via pedestrian bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 40 different Authentic Macau & Asian Flavors at its Broadway Food Street.

The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events. Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff.

Galaxy Macau will welcome the legendary Raffles brand with the opening of an exclusive, all-suite luxury tower – Raffles at Galaxy Macau. We intend to follow this by unveiling a brand new chapter with the highly anticipated openings of the Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) with a total MICE space of 40,000 square meters, a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena and the 700-room and suite Andaz Macau.

For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.