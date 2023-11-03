Gallerist Pearl Lam and Two Michelin Star Chef Stéphanie Le Quellec discuss recipes for success

The Pearl Lam Podcast has dropped a new episode in which international gallerist Pearl Lam and Michelin Starred Chef Stéphanie Le Quellec discuss the importance of hard work, sacrifice and teamwork when building a high end career.

—

The episode was filmed at Le Quellec’s Paris restaurant La Scène, which was awarded two Michelin stars in 2020.



During the episode mother-of-two Stéphanie Le Quellec also discusses the importance of balancing a high-end career with family life; and explains why she chooses to close her restaurant at weekends to give her staff a healthy balance between family life and career.

Talking about her journey to being awarded two Michelin Stars, Le Quellec says: “You have to work very hard and never give up. Even if you are very talented, if you don't have that determination, you can’t succeed. But when you do it's so beautiful.”

Pearl Lam is an international gallerist whose eponymous galleries in Hong Kong and Shanghai have become recognized worldwide for their intellectual ambition and influence.

In The Pearl Lam Podcast episode on YouTube, Spotify and Amazon Music, Pearl Lam says: “My passion is elevating and promoting contemporary art and artists. When we succeed, the ripple effect in terms of driving social change vibrates louder than any financial success.”

During the podcast episode Pearl Lam and Stéphanie Le Quellec also discuss their passion for fine dining, culinary experimentation, female entrepreneurship and the art of creation.

The Pearl Lam Podcast seeks to spotlight diverse voices from the worlds of art, food, design and architecture who have followed their convictions and challenged conventions.

The latest episode is available on YouTube.





About Us: About Pearl Lam Pearl Lam is the founder of Pearl Lam Galleries. She is a gallerist, collector and patron with over 20 years of experience at the forefront of reimagining China’s cultural place in the world. Pearl Lam is a leading authority on Asian art, design and the global contemporary art market. Her commitment to art and design is rooted in her longstanding mission to develop and promote cultural exchange between East Asia and the world. Learn more about Pearl Lam at www.pearllam.com/pearl-lam About Stéphanie Le Quellec Stéphanie Le Quellec studied at the Albert-de-Mun hotel school in Paris, before studying under 3-star Michelin star chef Philippe Legendre. She continued her career as a sous-chef to chef Éric Briffard, before winning the French television show, Top Chef, in 2011. In 2019 Stéphanie opened her restaurant La Scène, and in 2020 was awarded two Michelin stars. Learn more about La Scène at www.la-scene.paris.

