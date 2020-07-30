Galvanize Announces Hiroshi Oshima as Country Manager, Japan SaaS governance, risk, and compliance leader bolsters presence in APJ market with software industry veteran GlobeNewswire July 30, 2020

TOKYO, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galvanize, the global leader in SaaS governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) software, today announced the strengthening of its Asia Pacific Japan (APJ) team with the hire of Hiroshi Oshima as country manager of its Japanese operation. Oshima will play a strategic role in leading and accelerating the long-term growth of Galvanize's APJ business.

Oshima has over 15 years of software solution and country management experience, most recently serving as sales director for Astea International. Previously, he served as the country manager for HRBoss Japan, and held roles at SAP, Oracle, Blackboard KK, Sophos and Tokyo Electrons.

“Hiroshi brings the leadership and expertise required to successfully scale our business to meet the growing demand in the APJ market,” said Laurie Schultz, president & CEO of Galvanize. “Governance, risk and compliance has taken on a new role in today’s post-COVID landscape and we’re thrilled to have Hiroshi’s steady hand and deep industry experience to navigate a critical market.”

“Recent events have proven that GRC professionals should be the most sought after in any organization,” said Oshima. “I’m proud to join a company that empowers GRC professionals to make the best decisions for their organizations with the actionable insights provided in real-time by the Galvanize platform.”

About Galvanize:

Galvanize builds award-winning, cloud-based security, risk management, compliance, and audit software to drive change in some of the world’s largest organizations. We believe GRC professionals should be the most sought after people in an organization and we’re on a mission to unite and strengthen individuals and entire organizations through the integrated HighBond software platform. With more than 6,300 customer organizations in 130 countries, Galvanize is connecting teams in many of the Fortune 1,000 and S&P 500 companies, and hundreds of government organizations, banks, manufacturers, and healthcare organizations. Whether these professionals are managing threats, assessing risk, measuring controls, monitoring compliance, or expanding assurance coverage, HighBond automates manual tasks, blends organization-wide data, and broadcasts it in easy-to-share dashboards and reports. But we don’t just make technology—we provide tools that inspire individuals to achieve great things and do heroic work in the process. Learn more at wegalvanize.com.

Media contact:

Peter McCormack galvanize@highwirepr.com