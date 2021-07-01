Gamin Tout Terrain is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a new identity

PARIS, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The childcare product distributor, which has launched iconic brands such as Bugaboo, Cybex, Mima, UPPAbaby, Lascal and BabyBrezza in France and Europe, is changing its visual identity to better reflect its ambitions for the future.



Brands with Vision

The old logo, inspired by their first product (the Lascal BuggyBoard, still a loyal brand) no longer accurately represented what the company had become.

Charles Kehoe, co-founder of Gamin Tout Terrain:

"For several weeks, with the help of a specialist agency and the involvement of our suppliers and customers, we spent time thinking about what we are. We needed something that portrayed our DNA: a pioneer spirit, rigorous selection processes and a personal approach to each of the brands that trust us, and all of this with a family mindset on a European scale."

Gamin Tout Terrain (with founders of four nationalities) wants to become the benchmark distributor for childcare across Europe. Already present in 22 countries, they enjoyed 40% growth in 2020.

Gamin Tout Terrain in a few dates

1997 - BuggyBoard, a world first

2003 - Bugaboo, the iconic pushchair

2005 - BambinoMio, the start of washable nappies

2007 - KiddyGuard, the first safety barrier that could be rolled up

2009 - Cybex, on the launchpad

2011 - Mima, pure design

2015 - BabyBrezza, the first automatic formula maker

2018 - UPPAbaby, the American leader

Opening up the way, supporting and representing, guiding and advising, the new identity embodies this culture and these ambitions.

Our new signature

Brands with vision.

Contact:

contact@gamin-tout-terrain.com

Related Links :

https://gamin-tout-terrain.com