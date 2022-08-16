The Gaming Company Proves to be Unstoppable with Back-to-back wins

The esports marketing agency recognised at the 2022 Golden Bull Award and MARKies Awards, further strengthening its position in the industry

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysia-based esports marketing agency The Gaming Company (TGC) continues to deliver in the gaming industry and has rightfully been recognised for its efforts with several accolades at the recent 2022 Golden Bull Award and MARKETING-INTERACTIVE MARKies Awards. As one of the leading esports agencies in Malaysia and the Southeast Asian region, TGC took home the Emerging SME Award and several Bronze awards, respectively.



The Gaming Company (TGC) at The Golden Bull Award 2022.

The Golden Bull Award , organised by Business Media International, Southeast Asia's leading B2B publisher with the backing of renowned media both locally and internationally, recognises the best in class SMEs and have provided TGC the additional boost as expansion into new regions continue. The international nature of this award promotes cross-border recognition, stimulating growth and partnership.

"The Gaming Company has designed an ecosystem for brands to activate in the world of esports and gaming while building the various communities within the esports industry. A win-win model that uniquely brings brands and consumers together via relatability. With this, we build deeper, more meaningful connections between the next generation of customers and brands," shared Adrian Gaffor, CEO of The Gaming Company.

The Gaming Company: A force to be reckoned with

Keeping the momentum going after the big win at the Golden Bull Awards held on August 5th, the best emerging SME was also recognised with the Most Creative Esports Marketing, Best Account Manager and Best Strategist at the MARKies Awards held the following day on August 6th, with a bronze award for each category.

"We have designed strategies to meet objectives, spearhead the growth of the esports industry with a "community first" mentality, and enable brands to have first-hand access to the industry, utilising esports as a new marketing channel to the future generation of youth. These awards are a testament to our commitment while working towards being a leading brand in the industry with a notable track record," explained Adrian.

The MARKies on the other hand, organised by MARKETING-INTERACTIVE, is designed to measure, reward and recognise Malaysia's top-performing marketing and advertising agencies at which TGC made their mark, with 2022 being the 13th annual edition.

TGC offers brands a wide range of in-house services, including brand planning, esports marketing and media strategy, esports event management, live broadcast and content production, and a full creative suite of services along with other relevant functions to serve the industry. Having worked with leading brands such as ONE Esports, Hewlett Packard, Gatsby, Mountain Dew, Kit Kat, Moonton, Tencent, Riot Games, and others, The Gaming Company is well equipped for challenges that lie ahead.

For more information, visit www.thegamingcompany.co .

About The Gaming Company

The Gaming Company is one of the leading marketing agencies in the esports industry across Southeast Asia. Since its inception in 2014, TGC has offered 360-degree solutions which include digital, creative, content, marketing and promotion, live production, event and talent management.