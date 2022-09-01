Gaming platform GGWP expands into the USA ahead of its Equity Crowdfund with Equitise

SYDNEY, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aussie gaming platform GGWP, today announces the launch of its Equity Crowdfunding raise with Equitise as it expands into the USA.

Founded by Jacquie (Jax) Garrett and later joined by co-founders Cassie Puah and John Keto, GGWP is a one-of-a-kind gaming platform created by an Aussie team of gaming experts and entrepreneurs that's experienced record growth since launching in 2018.

On a mission to encourage more women into the world of gaming, GGWP is creating an entry pathway for female gamers, breaking down barriers to entry and creating new opportunities. Unlike other platforms, GGWP's gaming community is made up of more than 40% women, with a growing number of female gamers.

Over the past year, GGWP has raised over $1M from Angel investors, VCs and Accelerators like Startmate, across Australia. This has allowed GGWP to launch globally with their E-learning and Influencer marketplace platform for gamers and work with over 50 global brands like Logitech, Casio, PUSHAS, Indomie, EA Games and Ubisoft to hire gamers off their platform. With the pandemic leaving many people jobless, they have successfully created an entirely new revenue stream for hobbyists in the gaming space, with many earning between $2,000-$10,000 a month.

The female led startup is revolutionising Influencer marketing with its new use of technology, championing authenticity in the Influencer Marketing space, using technology to track return on investment for each creator, offering more transparency than its competitors in the sector.

"When we started GGWP, we were filling a gap in the market, now four years on we're pioneering a whole new way of working and creating, finding new revenue streams for the average gamer and growing an expanding community, we want to continue to grow our community base," says Garrett.

"We're pioneering the world of gaming, particularly for women, encouraging female gamers as well as micro Influencers to get involved in this growing sector and global community, it's an exciting space with huge growth potential and we can't wait to take GGWP into global markets and continue its international success," she said.

Looking to grow its footprint internationally, GGWP is selling equity in its business to everyday Aussies from as little as $100.00 with its first Equity Crowdfund with leading platform Equitise. Founder of Equitise Jonny Wilkinson says he's looking forward to seeing the interest in GGWP and its one-of-a-kind platform.

"GGWP's business is unlike anything else we've seen at Equitise, they're an awesome story and the business has had strong growth year on year, the gaming sector is heating up and GGWP is a pioneer in this space and a real Aussie gaming success story," says Wilkinson.

Founded in 2018, GGWP was the brainchild of Jax Garret after her son attended his first ever world championship, going on to sign his first esports contract making $15,000 in sponsorship money in his first year as a professional gamer as a teen.

GGWP hopes that gamers and the local community will join sophisticated investors in this crowdfunding round that will give GGWP an 18 month runway and the ability to fully automate their platform for gamers and brands, globally.

GGWP Academy is an E-learning and Influencer marketplace platform for gamers globally. We teach creators how to become best in class content creators then give them opportunities to work with brands from all over the world.

THE CURRENT NUMBERS

$288K in our first 3 months!

in our first 3 months! 50+ global brands

11K+ Accounts

65% US users

Cash flow positive by February 23

Supported by:

Startmate / San Francisco Landing pad / leAD Sports Accelerator / Digital Gamescom / Invest NSW / SBE Global

Current Investors:

Scale Investors, Startmate, Flying Fox, leAD Sports, Euphemia and several amazing angel investors.