GamingShiba – Revolutionizing the Crypto Gaming Industry

—

GamingShiba team is pleased to announce its launch. Without crypto, it is impossible to envision the current technology and present ecosystem that the internet produced functioning as a whole. The worldwide influence of crypto is tremendous because it is the catalyst for practically every development, most notably the most recent one.

Future digital platforms will provide gamers with options and experiences they previously did not have. Gamers will no longer be able to spend their time playing without being acknowledged or rewarded. Instead, they will now be able to earn money by being creative and inventing new components, skins, moves, and maps.

The bridge for gamers

GamingShiba aims to link gamers, streaming platforms, next-generation technologies, and the Metaverse. With a team of creative professional developers, IT engineers, and cryptocurrency enthusiasts, GamingShiba's mission is to deliver the most innovative gaming and streaming platform. This mission is followed by a close partnership with NFT enthusiasts as individuals or corporations.

GamingShiba is the first token to bring the concept of a multi-functional Streaming Platform to the digital world, enabling players to acquire and sell NFTs, convert their greatest performances into NFTs, and debut them on the largest NFT markets.

Furthermore, 7% of each transaction will go to Community Rewards, along with another 5% going to PancakeSwap Liquidity.

The world has already seen the effect that NFTs have had on the crypto industry, and the MetaVerse's influence will be astounding and forever alter how gaming is perceived. As clearly announced, the development team behind GamingShiba wants to collaborate with MetaVerse, paving way for GamingShiba to dominate the metaverse sector.

GamingShiba is finally taking a tremendous step toward the development of decentralized gaming. As soon as this game is completed and released, it will become an unparalleled concept in the blockchain industry and is expected to be the game-changer in the crypto gaming world.

About GamingShiba

GamingShiba's mission is to deliver the most revolutionary gaming and streaming platform, backed by a close partnership with NFT enthusiasts as individuals or businesses, with a pool of talented development teams, IT engineers, and cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

