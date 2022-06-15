Gangwon Province supports entry into the Japanese market by supporting participation in the 2022 K-Products Show Tokyo

SEOUL, South Korea, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gangwon Province will support six companies in the province to participate in the 2022 K-Products Show Tokyo, which will be held at the Tokyo International Forum for two days from June 22 to 23, 2022.

The Gangwon-do participating companies, consisting of two medical device companies, the largest export item in Gangwon-do, and four K-Food companies using clean raw materials in Gangwon-do, will communicate locally with Japanese buyers and consumers based on their high quality competitiveness.

Potato Island (unique handmade beer using Gangwon-do agricultural products), Gangwon Export Co., Ltd. (dumpling, cold noodles, paprika), Cheonga Good Food Co., Ltd. (salted, side dishes), and cooperative Herb Story Co., Ltd. (sonic world Co., Ltd.) will participate in medical device companies.

A Gangwon-do official said, "Japan is one of the four major export destinations in Gangwon-do as of 2021," adding, "We expect more Gangwon-do companies can expand their Japanese business in the future with this on-site business consultation held again in two years due to COVID-19."

A total of 86 companies from eight local governments, including six in Gangwon Province, Gyeonggi Province, Gyeongnam and Incheon, will participate in this year's K-Products Show Tokyo. Detailed information on participating companies and pre-entry applications can be found at (http://k-productshowtokyo.com/).