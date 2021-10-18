Gara Group Files Lawsuit Against Holista Colltech, Ltd., an Australia Limited Company, iGalen International, Inc. and Dr. Rajendran Manickavsagar

MIAMI, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 13, 2021, Gara Group Inc., the industry's leading development firm that provides white-glove solutions to companies in the direct sales industry, filed a counterclaim in the Circuit Court in and for Broward County, Florida against Holista Colltech, Ltd. ("Holista"), iGalen International, Inc. ("iGalen"), and Dr. Rajendran Manickavsagar, also known as Dr. Rajen Manicka ("Dr. Manicka").

The lawsuit alleges causes of action against the defendants for, among others, Breach of Contract, Breach of the Covenant of Good Faith and Fair Dealing, Quantum Meruit, Intentional Misrepresentation, Negligent Misrepresentation, Tortious Interference with Advantageous Business Relationship, Fraud, and Fraud in the Inducement.

In the lawsuit, Gara Group alleges the Defendant, Holista, along with their partner iGalen, and Dr. Manicka have breached their contract with Gara Group by refusing to fulfill their obligation to make timely payments, refusing to communicate assurance that payments would be made in a timely manner, and by refusing to operate in good faith to resolve any differences between plaintiff and defendants. The lawsuit alleges that defendant Holista Colltech deliberately failed to make payments, failed to make arrangements for payments with Gara Group, failed to acknowledge the existence of ongoing obligations, and repudiation of its agreed upon obligations under the terms of its contract with Gara Group. The total past due balance allegedly owing is in excess of $408,000.00. Payments were beyond 90 days past due at the time of the initial lawsuit in 2019.

About Gara Group

Gara Group provides state-of-the-art all-inclusive solutions and tools in launching and scaling operations worldwide, from corporate and replicated websites, to distributor back office, logistics, shipping, video production, social media, and customer service. With a multidisciplinary approach and over 70 years of combined experience working in software, direct sales, and marketing. Gara Group helps clients get it right the first time with lasting results for generations to come. Gara Group incorporates a suite of modules that provide flexibility to manage all corporate and distributor needs in a one-stop shop where services are all under one roof and work flawlessly together! https://garagroup.com/

Related Links :

https://garagroup.com/