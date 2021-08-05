Garageflex Awarded Best Wall Storage Solutions Installation Company

Build magazine awarded Garageflex the 2021 award for best wall storage solutions installation company UK.

—

The build architecture awards were officially announced on 23rd July 2021 and Garageflex were honoured to receive the award as winners of the category for best wall storage solutions installation company UK.

The awards are now in their sixth year and highlight an extraordinary level of expertise of architects around the world. Despite the global challenges of the last year, the entire industry has found ways to thrive and rise above those challenges, which has made the 2021 awards special.

Garageflex have been installing bespoke storage solutions in garages throughout the UK since 2005. They have been featured on television in Double Your House for Half the Money with Sarah Beeney and successfully converted a number of garages to home gyms during the last 12 months - including some high profile celebrities.

The company specialise in the transformation of garage space to meet the lifestyle requirements of homeowners. Recently there has been a number of garage conversions to transform garages into home gyms, thereby enabling homeowners to work out in the comfort of their home.

Garageflex also offer flooring solutions, where the garage floor is transformed using tile or resin flooring. There are storage solutions for the wall and ceiling and also a complete garage makeover which includes everything the homeowner could possibly want from a garage storage solution.

To find out more about Garageflex and how they transform homes and lives, visit their website.

