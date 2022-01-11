Garageflex Winners Of Southern Enterprise Awards 2021

Garageflex are proud winners of the SME News award for best garage Improvements & installation business - Buckinghamshire

—

Garageflex win best garage improvements & installation business for Buckinghamshire.

The SME News Southern Enterprise Awards are now in their fourth year, and each year the number of businesses nominated increases. In Southern England there are more businesses per person than in any other region of the United Kingdom, which makes winning the award even more rewarding.

Garageflex supply and install a garage storage solution to consumers throughout the UK, and pride themselves on not just a great product range, but excellent customer service, innovative product development and professional installation teams.

They also carry out a complete garage makeover, which includes the provision of organised, modular storage within the garage, while keeping space for a vehicle.

Along with improved storage, Garageflex have a flooring solution that complements the quality of their wall system, transforming the garage floor into a dust free surface, finished with either a resin or premium garage tile flooring system.

Established in 2005, Garageflex has continued to grow through some severe economic challenges, caused by a recession, Brexit and a pandemic, to emerge stronger and with an improved focus. They have a greater commitment and determination to serve their existing customers with new and exciting products that take the headache out of everyday household storage needs.

The complete Garageflex solution includes proprietary wall storage systems: FlexiTrak; FlexiSmooth and FlexiPanel. These systems convert the garage walls into neat, tidy, clean, smooth surfaces, ready for wall cabinets, trays, hooks, hangers, baskets and other accessories, to store a complete range of items.

There is also a ceiling storage element which includes racking, hoists, hangers and another proprietary system, PowerTrak, for the safe overhead storage of ladders, bikes and other bulky items.

To complete a garage makeover, a high quality resin coated floor or heavy duty floor tiles are used. The floor tiles do not lift, curl or bubble and hold 6 times the weight of a car.

To experience the Garageflex range of storage solutions and accessories, visit their new and improved showroom located at unit 11, Westfield Farm, Medmenham, Buckinghamshire. SL7 2TA.

The showroom is open by appointment only and has the real feel of the Garageflex way of life, which is why so many people turn to Garageflex when thinking about garage storage and organisation.

