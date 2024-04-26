Garden on the Sea, Music and Sports in Xiamen event launched

Xiamen's tourism bureau is preparing for a series of cultural productions and activities, to provide visitors with a unique experience of the city's enchanting lifestyle for the coming May Day holiday.

—

With the May Day holiday fast approaching, Xiamen's tourism bureau has launched a series of cultural productions and activities under the theme of "Garden on the Sea, Music and Sports in Xiamen", inviting visitors from all over the country to experience the city's enchanting lifestyle.

An introduction to Xiamen's attractions was included in a conference spotlighting Fujian province's cultural and tourism economic development, which opened in Beijing on April 17. The event also featured art flash mobs, lifestyle experiences, dance performances and online activities.

The Xiamen tourism bureau also recently organized multiple art flash mobs in Beijing's 798 Art District Zone and the Sanlitun, Houhai Lake and National Stadium districts, where dancers and performers presented classic dance dramas. On April 20 and 23, at the China National Opera House, performers from the Xiamen Little Egret Folk Dance Art Center presented the original dance dramas Deep Feelings in the Ancient Courtyard and Flowers and the Sea.

Flowers and the Sea narrates the 26-year relationship between Fujian province and the Ningxia Hui autonomous region in alleviating poverty, while Deep Feelings in the Ancient Courtyard focuses on the life of a Fujian woman, from the innocence of her childhood through the excitement of her first love, the sweetness of marriage and the pain of parting. The plot showcases the architectural features, wedding customs and village life of south Fujian by integrating elements of Minnan (an area in southern Fujian province) folk customs and art, such as hand puppets, chest drum dancing, Gaojia opera and Nanyin music.

On April 19, the fusion of classical and rock music, combined with a strong seaside romantic atmosphere, was showcased in the new production Vast Sky and Boundless Sea created by the Xiamen-based Fujian Kaixin Mahua Group, while on April 20, the Your Lie in April concert featured classic works by Chopin, Kreisler and Beethoven.

In the coming weeks, Xiamen will host a series of concerts almost every weekend, featuring performances by artists such as Jacky Cheung, AccuseFive, Li Jian and the 83 Band. Additionally, the Jiangsu Centre for the Performing Arts' original national dance drama A Dream of Red Mansions, adapted from the classic novel with the same name by Cao Xueqin and considered a top-tier production across China, is scheduled to be staged in Xiamen in July.

Contact Info:

Name: Huang Junyao

Email: Send Email

Organization: Xiamen municipal publicity department

Website: https://www.xm.gov.cn/



