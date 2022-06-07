KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Garnier Malaysia recently held its first beach clean-up at Pantai Remis in Kuala Selangor as part of its environmental initiative under its Garnier Green Beauty commitments. In 2022, Garnier Malaysia and the Malaysian Nature Society are collaborating to tackle plastic pollution in the country with Pantai Remis being the first of five planned beach clean-ups nationwide.



GARNIER MALAYSIA KICKS OFF GARNIER GREEN BEAUTY INITIATIVE WITH PANTAI REMIS BEACH CLEANUP

Green Beauty is Garnier's global initiative of an end-to-end approach to sustainability. This commitment has ambitious 2025 targets to dramatically reduce Garnier's overall environmental impact. The 2025 sustainability goals include ensuring all products to be made with zero virgin plastic, as well as changes to packaging to ensure that all materials are reusable, recyclable, or compostable. Taking green measures at all steps of the brand's value chain, Garnier commits to having 100% of their industrial sites to be carbon neutral by 2025. Garnier also aims to empower 1,000 communities through their Solidarity Sourcing program.

Locally, Garnier Malaysia has initiated activities such as beach clean-ups, alongside school workshops nationwide to educate both students and teachers on plastic waste and recycling. These school workshops are held in partnership with the Malaysian Nature Society, spanning across the year until December 2022.

Present at the Pantai Remis beach clean-up were 80 participants from Garnier Malaysia, Watsons Malaysia as well as the Malaysian Nature Society. The participants gathered at Pantai Remis despite the challenging rainy weather to partake in the first organized beach clean-up.

Chris Chan, Head of Garnier Malaysia said, "Tackling the plastic crisis in our country is a crucial step towards a greener and sustainable environment. Through the Garnier Green Beauty campaign, we hope to encourage Malaysians as well as our consumers to make sustainable choices and take a stand to choose recycling and sustainability. Aside from this, we will also be organizing educational school workshops nationwide to further educate and nurture our future Green Heroes. We also have the Hero Hijau initiative which empowers our customers to join us in making a difference where with every purchase of a Garnier product, we will educate one student on plastic waste reduction."

I.S. Shanmugaraj, Executive Director of Malaysian Nature Society who also participated in the event said, "MNS is continuously looking to work with partners who are committed to a greener environment and a sustainable future. We are also pleased to work and have Garnier onboard with us as this shows their dedication towards making a difference as well as promoting education on recycling."

For more information on the Garnier Green Beauty campaign, visit www.garnier.com.my/green-beauty or follow Garnier Malaysia on Facebook or Instagram.