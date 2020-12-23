Gather the Strength of Sports to Contribute to a Healthy China

China Sports Culture Expo and China Sports Tourism Expo (CSCTE) 2020 Kicked Off Online

The China Sports Culture Expo and China Sports Tourism Expo 2020 (hereinafter referred to as the "CSCTE 2020") officially kicked off online on December 21. Under the theme of Healthy China, Powered by Sports, the three-day CSCTE this year consists of four sectors: exhibition & display, summit forum, supporting events, and business matchmaking. Held in the forms such as "cloud display", "cloud visit", "cloud forum" and "cloud matchmaking", CSCTE showcased China's fruitful achievements in sports culture and sports tourism development, and presented the innovation trend of the global sports culture and tourism sector, and explored new paths for sports development in the context of new opportunities and new challenges for a new era.

The China Sports Culture Expo is hosted by the General Administration of Sport of China and the Chinese Olympic Committee. The China Sports Tourism Expo is hosted by the All-China Sports Federation, the Chinese Olympic Committee and China Tourism Association. The CSCTE is organized by the Guangzhou Municipal People's Government, the Sports Culture Development Center of General Administration of Sports of China, International Data Group (IDG), and Aiqi Sports Co., Ltd.

Yang Ning, Deputy Minister of General Administration of Sport of China; and Wang Dong, Vice Mayor of Guangzhou Municipal Government, attended and delivered opening speeches at the opening ceremony. IOC President Thomas Bach offered video congratulations on the opening of CSCTE. Chang Hao, promotion ambassador of the CSCTE 2020 and Vice President of Chinese Weiqi Association, delivered an initiative speech. Tu Xiaodong, Director-General of the Press and Publicity Department of General Administration of Sport of China, hosted the opening ceremony.

Theme exhibition zones interpret the new charm of sports

Through virtual exhibition halls, the online CSCTE focuses on displaying the characteristics of local sports culture and sports tourism, sports technology and comprehensive health, innovative sports products, sports brands, large stadiums, etc. It uses such means as 2.5D booths, 3D booths, and videos to showcase different styles of sports through multiple forms and dimensions.

As the permanent main exhibition zone at CSCTE, the sports culture exhibition zone aims to showcase the historical continuity and innovative development of sports culture in diversified ways. At this year's main exhibition zone, the Sports Culture Development Center of General Administration of Sport of China, in collaboration with the high-quality resources of the Wushu Administrative Center of General Administration of Sport of China and the Chinese Weiqi Association, sets up the "Guest of Honor Program" for the first time. The program builds the cultural space "integrating civility and military accomplishments, the balance of movement and tranquility, and the blend of the past and the present", showcases the cultural connotation of the wushu sports "turning swords into ploughshares", and the ancient Weiqi game's philosophical wisdom of "natural harmony and acceptance of any outcomes". It also follows the "creative transformation and innovative development" of the program. The Sports Culture Development Center puts on display more than one hundred paintings and calligraphy works by sports people and those from all walks of life across the country to interpret the Chinese sports spirit.

New development trends are discussed at the online forums

The three-day CSCTE will host over ten online forums, including China International Sports Culture and China Sports Tourism Forum (main forum), Sports Intangible Cultural Heritage Forum, Youth Sports Development Forum, Presidents of Sports Colleges and Universities Forum, Winter Sports Industry Forum, Sports Film Forum, Sports Business Summit, China Sports, Culture and Tourism Venture Capital Forum, Sports IP Cooperation Development Forum, Sports Venues and Facilities Forum, etc. Chinese and foreign guests will share frontier views on sports development and discuss the blueprint for sports development based on different fields and perspectives.

The main forum, China International Sports Culture and China Sports Tourism Forum, held on the morning of December 21 was chaired by Li Jing, Director of the Sports Culture Development Center of General Administration of Sports of China, President of China Sports Museum. Keynote speeches were delivered by Tu Xiaodong, Director-General of the Press and Publicity Department of General Administration of Sport of China; Liu Fumin, Director-General of Sports Economic Department of General Administration of Sport of China; Xu Zhijun, Deputy Secretary-General of Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics Games; Chen Entang, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Wushu Administrative Center of General Administration of Sport of China; Lin Jianchao, Chairman of Chinese Weiqi Association; and Timothy Fok, President of Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China and Honorary Member of the International Olympic Committee.

Supporting events lead the new trend of sports

The CSCTE organizes a wealth of supporting events to promote the integrated development of sports and culture and tourism, and stimulate the public interest and enthusiasm for sports culture and sports tourism. At the two brand events of the promotion of outstanding Chinese sports culture programs (including outstanding festival programs, outstanding folklore programs, and outstanding ethnic programs) which is set up for the first time this year and the permanent event of the promotion of excellent Chinese sports tourism programs (including high-quality scenic spots, high-quality routes, high-quality sports events, destinations), it will carry out a series of supporting events such as project promotion and display, online viewing of sports film and TV works, and online exhibition of sports tourism photography works, with a view to showcasing the wonderful charm of sports culture and tourism from multiple perspectives.

Industry matchmaking empowers new growth of sports

This year's CSCTE provides participating brands and companies with many commercial services such as experience of appointment system, procurement and matchmaking for stadiums, and roadshows of sports tourism programs. An important platform for international procurement, investment facilitation, people-to-people exchanges, and open cooperation is set up through the "cloud matchmaking" to provide more convenient and efficient services for suppliers and users, promote integration and cooperation between industries, and empower the innovative development of the sports industry.

At the China Sports, Culture and Tourism Venture Capital Forum and Project Matchmakings, many high-quality sports culture and sports tourism project suppliers from across the country carry out exchanges and matchmaking with the users. Cooperation contracts for many projects such as Mocha Sports Tourism Complex in Anhui will be concluded online. Moreover, the launch ceremony of the Sports Culture Development Fund of China Sports Foundation will also be live-streamed online.

In accordance with the requirements for routine epidemic prevention and control, this year's CSCTE is held online and broadcast live. Visitors can log on to the website http://yun.cectexpo.com/ to visit the exhibition via the computer and smartphones.