"A Gathering of Celebrities, A Shining ChangAn" DU XIAOMAN 2024 World Snooker Xi'an Grand Prix Kicks Off Today.

—

From August 19 to August 25, the "A Gathering of Celebrities, A Shining ChangAn" DU XIAOMAN 2024 World Snooker Xi'an Grand Prix kicked off at the Xi'an Qujiang Sports Center, with the opening ceremony successfully held on August 19. The event was inaugurated by Wang Tao, Director of the Handball, Baseball, and Softball Administrative Center of the General Administration of Sport of China and Chairman of the China Billiards Association; Xie Yang, Deputy Director of the General Office of the Shaanxi Provincial People's Government; Wang Liang, Party Committee Member and Deputy Director of the Shaanxi Provincial State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission; Xu Peng, Party Leadership Group Member and Deputy Director of the Shaanxi Provincial Sports Bureau; Steve Dawson, Chairman of World Snooker Ltd; Zhou Bing, Party Secretary and Chairman of Shaanxi Tourism Group Co., Ltd.; Shao Fang, Second-Level Inspector of the Xi'an Sports Bureau; Cui Xinxin, General Manager of Brand Marketing at Du Xiaoman Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.; and players' representatives Shaun Murphy and Neil Robertson, who jointly opened the Xi'an Grand Prix.

The event is organized by the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association, the China Billiards Association, the Shaanxi Provincial Sports Bureau, and Shaanxi Tourism Group Co., Ltd. It is hosted by the Shaanxi Provincial Handball, Hockey, Baseball, and Softball Administrative Center, the Xi'an Sports Bureau, the Xi'an Qujiang New District Administrative Committee, the Shaanxi Provincial Billiards Association, and the Shaanxi Sports Industry Group Co., Ltd., with the support of the Cultural and Tourism Bureau of the Xi'an Qujiang New District Administrative Committee. The event is operated by Shaanxi Qihui Snooker Industry Co., Ltd., with Du Xiaoman Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. as the exclusive title sponsor.

The World Snooker Tour (WST) is the highest-level snooker competition on a global scale, bringing together the world's top professional snooker players. The first ranking tournament of the WST 2024/25 season is being held in Xi'an, marking a perfect fusion of this historic and culturally rich city with a prestigious global sport. This event is the first international snooker tournament ever hosted in Shaanxi, filling a void for such events in the Northwest region of China. It holds milestone significance and injects strong momentum into Xi'an's development as a renowned city for sports events.

The tournament boasts a star-studded lineup, featuring players from over 20 countries and regions, including China, the United Kingdom, Wales, Hong Kong, Australia, Thailand, Belgium, and Scotland. The event brings together snooker legends like Ronnie O'Sullivan, China's top player Ding Junhui, 2024 Shanghai Masters champion Judd Trump, current world number one Mark Allen, and three-time World Snooker Championship winner Mark Williams, among a total of 73 top players. This makes the tournament one of the most unmissable snooker events of the year. The total prize fund for the event reaches £850,000, setting a new record for the highest prize money for a WST series event in mainland China.

According to the schedule, top players like Ronnie O'Sullivan, Ding Junhui, Judd Trump, and Mark Selby made their appearances on the opening day of the tournament on August 19. In the following days, elimination rounds will determine the top 32, top 16, and top 8 players. The semifinals are set for August 24, with the two finalists competing for the championship on August 25.

In addition, during the tournament, the surrounding area of the venue features a billiards culture exhibition and a fan carnival. The billiards culture exhibition showcases the history of snooker’s development both globally and in China, attracting a large number of fans and promoting the exchange and dissemination of snooker culture. The fan carnival highlights a variety of Shaanxi-themed cultural and creative products, local delicacies, and tourist attractions, along with several sports check-in points. Shaanxi Tourism Group and Shaanxi Sports Industry Group are giving away exquisite gifts to fans participating in the interactive events, providing a convenient "one-stop" experience to explore Shaanxi. This event has been designed as a grand celebration of the integrated development of culture, tourism, sports, and commerce.

Additionally, Shaanxi Tourism Group and Shaanxi Sports Industry Group have actively collaborated to integrate resources across culture, tourism, sports, and commerce, introducing a "One Ticket, Double Benefits" initiative. Fans attending the Grand Prix can enjoy a 50% discount on the first entry ticket to selected paid attractions under Shaanxi Tourism Group by presenting their Grand Prix ticket. During breaks in the tournament, various activities, such as players visiting scenic spots, will be organized. This initiative leverages the combined influence of sports stars and popular tourist destinations, deeply implementing the "Tour Shaanxi with the Tournament" concept, and contributing to the integrated development of Shaanxi's cultural, tourism, and sports sectors.

Since the official announcement, this event has garnered global attention. The main matches will be broadcast live on platforms such as CCTV5, CCTV5+, and Huya, with over 200 domestic and provincial-level media outlets and more than 400 international media outlets providing simultaneous coverage. On social media platforms like Weibo, Douyin, and Xiaohongshu, various online activities, such as "Selfie with the Grand Prix" and "Snooker Challenge," have been launched. These initiatives offer fans the opportunity to support their favorite players and win prizes such as tickets and tournament merchandise, creating a nationwide celebration centered around snooker.

Contact Info:

Name: CATHY JIAO

Email: Send Email

Organization: SHAANXI PROVINCIAL SPORTS INDUSTRY GROUP CO.,LTD

Website: http://www.sxtygroup.com/



Release ID: 89139417

If there are any deficiencies, problems, or concerns regarding the information presented in this press release that require attention or if you need assistance with a press release takedown, we encourage you to notify us without delay at error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our diligent team is committed to promptly addressing your concerns within 8 hours and taking necessary actions to rectify any identified issues or facilitate the removal process. Providing accurate and trustworthy information is of utmost importance.