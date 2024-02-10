Gatti Luxury Achieves Guinness World Record for Launching Exclusive Iphone Case Collection in Exotic Leathers

Luxury Tech Pioneer Continues to Elevate the Phone Accessory Industry

Gatti Luxury, an esteemed name in luxury tech innovation since 1983, proudly announces its recent recognition by the Guinness World Records for its extraordinary achievement. In September 2023, Gatti Luxury unveiled an opulent collection of iPhone cases, meticulously crafted from the finest Alligator, Ostrich, and Calfskins, featuring exquisite Metal Precious Inserts and over ten distinct models. These models include the Classic Case, Finger Case Finger Case Collection Necklace Case, Cardholder, and more.

Marco Gatti, the visionary creator behind the brand, shared his inspiration for this endeavor, stating, "Our journey began when I attempted to acquire luxurious cases for myself and my wife last year. We explored various brands, but the products we received were disappointing - they were made with subpar quality leather and had poor finishing. These cases not only broke within weeks but also failed to protect our iPhones. This experience fueled our determination to offer a better solution."

With over three decades of experience in crafting luxury tech products, Marco Gatti set out to redefine the Luxury iPhone case market. The result is a collection of cases that not only meet all technical specifications but also offer uncompromising luxury. Gatti Luxury utilizes a range of materials, including Alligator, Ostrich, Calfskins, LV Epi, and Calfskins Carbon Fiber Leather. The brand also provides personalized services, allowing customers to own unique products within just five days, regardless of their location.

Amidst an industry flooded with mass-produced accessories, Gatti Luxury distinguishes itself through its unwavering commitment to craftsmanship. Each case is painstakingly handcrafted to ensure the highest quality and attention to detail. The brand's dedication to excellence is evident in every stitch, cut, and finish.

Gatti Luxury is proud to announce that, within just one month of its launch, the brand is available online at www.gattiluxury.com, providing customers with access to personalized services. Furthermore, Gatti Luxury has established a presence at six prestigious points of sale:

Selfridges in London

Galerie Lafayette Doha

Kadewe Berlin

Ali Bin Ali Watches & Jewelry

Wunderhaus Düsseldorf

Additionally, Gatti Luxury is honored to have the privilege of producing personalized cases for renowned personalities, including Bella Thorne and Chiellini Giorgio.

As Gatti Luxury continues to push the boundaries of luxury tech, the brand's commitment to delivering a seamless customer experience remains steadfast. The brand's personalized services, coupled with its diverse range of materials and designs, enable customers worldwide to own truly unique and luxurious accessories.

For further information about Gatti Luxury's exclusive iPhone case collection and its extensive range of luxury tech products, please visit www.gattiluxury.com.

About Gatti Luxury:

Gatti Luxury is a globally recognized name in the luxury tech industry, dedicated to crafting innovative and luxurious tech products for over three decades. The brand's commitment to excellence and craftsmanship has earned it acclaim and recognition worldwide.



