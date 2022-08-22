GATTI - Malaysian Homegrown Sportswear Brand to Open New Outlets in AEON Big Mall

SELANGOR, Malaysia, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gatti (M) Sdn Bhd ( GATTI ), a Malaysian homegrown sportswear brand and wholesale distributor for international brands such as Puma, Adidas, Lotto and Teva reached a strategic collaboration with AEON Big and launched its first Gatti Sports Concept Store in Aeon Big Wangsa Maju today. The store opening was officiated by the Managing Director of AEON Big – Mr Sheikh Farouk Sheikh Mohamed.



From left: Mr Sheikh Farouk Sheikh Mohamed, Managing Director of AEON Big and Mr. Jeck Low, Director of GATTI during the ribbon cutting ceremony to officiate the Gatti Sports Concept store at Aeon Big Wangsa Maju.

GATTI's goal is to expand its Gatti Sports Concept Store retail network throughout Malaysia to 50 outlets in five years. To reach its goal of 50 outlets within five years, GATTI is working with AEON Big towards opening Gatti Sports Concept Store in 15 AEON Big malls. Among the 15 AEON Big malls, 10 of the store will be directly opened and managed by GATTI and the balance of the store will be opened and operated by the interested franchisee.

Low Jen Aik, Managing Director of GATTI, said, "Our brand's strong presence both online on various e-commerce platforms and our website as well as offline via the 16 existing Gatti Sports Concept Store across Malaysia have thrived, as there is increasing interest in sports-related activities and healthy lifestyle among Malaysians."

GATTI has been profitable since its founding in 2014 and thanks to the company's strong backbone in wholesale distribution for major international sportswear brands. "We are now building on that with our retail network, which will be followed by franchisee outlets in Malaysia, overseas distribution across Southeast Asia" Low added.

Low said, "Gatti Sports Concept store is position as a 'one-stop family sport concept store'. GATTI is not just a sportswear brand. We connect and reunite family members via common sports interests, thus enhancing relationships and quality of life within families. This principle has strengthened family ties and embrace the spirit and slogan of our Prime Minister - "Keluarga Malaysia".

In order to promote active and healthier lifestyle among Malaysian, GATTI will be launching it's first fitness event – Gatti Malaysia Zumba Mega Party 2022 and mega clearance sales at World Trade Center, Kuala Lumpur on 16 & 17 September, 2022 with exciting lucky draw prizes up to RM50,000 to be won.

For more information about GATTI, please visit www.gattionline.net

About Gatti

Gatti (M) Sdn Bhd (GATTI) was established in 2014 as a wholesale distributor in Malaysia for international sportswear brands such as Adidas, Asics, Lotto, and Teva. GATTI then expanded to offer its GATTI-branded sportswear products and launched the GATTI retail network in 2020. In 2020, the company's strength in overcoming challenges and growing amid adverse global economic conditions was recognised when GATTI won the 14th Outstanding SME Golden Bull Award. GATTI is also a Certified Franchisor with Malaysia's Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP).