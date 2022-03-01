Gaw Capital Partners Recognized as ‘Alternatives Investor of the Year: Asia’ at the PERE Awards 2021

About Gaw Capital Partners

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 1 March 2022 -is delighted to announce that it was namedat the PERE Awards 2021 after receiving the largest number of votes in a public ballot of the real estate industry.Gaw Capital Partners was highlighted for raising its first $430m commingled growth equity fund, Gaw Growth Equity Fund I, to invest in proptech companies. The firm was also highlighted for launching two data center platforms in China and one in pan-Asia., said, "We are honored to be recognized as the winner of 'Alternatives Investor of the Year: Asia' at the Global PERE Awards 2021 and we would like to express our sincere thanks to our investors, partners, our dedicated team and PERE magazine."She added, "2021 has been another tough year with Covid restrictions in place especially throughout Asia, but we continue to see great opportunities in alternatives asset class such as data centres and logistics demand, due to people and tenants behavioral change during pandemic time and the increasing reliant on digital connectivity. The increasing focus by global investors, corporations, government policy makers focus in ESG, further creates new opportunities in the proptech industry. Global institutional investors' commitments to our Gaw Growth Equity Fund I and IDC sector reflect their readiness to allocate more of their capital towards proptech, IDC and ESG related investments, given the attractive market opportunity and rapid growth of the sector. We are excited with these new trends and opportunities that will continue to deliver strong results and maximize returns for our investors."The Global PERE Awards recognize significant achievements in the global real estate industry and is highly respected across the global real estate private equity industry.

Gaw Capital Partners is a uniquely positioned private equity fund management company focusing on real estate markets in Asia Pacific and other high barrier-to-entry markets globally.



Specializing in adding strategic value to under-utilized real estate through redesign and repositioning, Gaw Capital runs an integrated business model with its own in-house asset management operating platforms in commercial, hospitality, property development, logistics, IDC and Education. The firm's investments span the entire spectrum of real estate sectors, including residential development, offices, retail malls, serviced apartments, hotels, logistics warehouses and IDC projects.



Gaw Capital has raised seven commingled funds targeting the Greater China and APAC regions since 2005. The firm also manages value-add/opportunistic funds in Vietnam and the US, a Pan-Asia Hospitality Fund, a European Hospitality Fund, a Growth Equity Fund and provides services for separate account direct investments globally.



Since 2005, Gaw Capital has commanded assets of US$32.6 billion under management as of Q3 2021.



