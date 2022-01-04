Gaw NP Industrial opens second ready-built-factory as demand soars in Vietnam

THAI NGUYEN, Vietnam, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaw NP Industrial (GNP) broke ground on December 28, 2021 for its second premium ready-built-factory (RBF) project, the GNP Yen Binh 2 - Industrial Center.

GNP Yen Binh 2 is designed to cater to a diversified supply chain and the ever-evolving demands of global manufacturers, ensuring smooth and optimized operations.

Situated on sprawling 16-hectares of land, GNP Yen Binh 2 brings with it existing competitive business perks, amenities, and features that are heads and shoulders above its regional peers.

The site sits adjacent to the GNP Yen Binh 1 in the Yen Binh Complex, which has evolved into an international manufacturing and trading center for agricultural, industrial, and high-tech businesses.

Both projects are conveniently located within one hour drive from Hanoi via Hanoi - Thai Nguyen Expressway, near to Samsung Thai Nguyen Factory, noted for its proximity to key freight routes and attractive investment policies. The province also boasts two of the largest educational centers in Vietnam, making access to skilled labor a breeze for the discerning investor.

Built on the momentum success of GNP Yen Binh 1, which reached 100% occupancy in only six months post-groundbreaking, the RBF space in GNP Yen Binh 2 owns open factory floor plans without internal columns, seamless one-stop leasing process, and supporting facilities for quick operational ramp-up such as canteens, and a dedicated on-site customer service team.

Mr Vo Sy Nhan, General Director of Gaw NP Industrial, said: "Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam remains a highly favored destination for foreign investment, attracted US$22.15 billion in FDI as of September 2021.

With productive labor costs, reliable infrastructure, and smooth bureaucratic processes, the nation has attracted giant names such as Samsung, Foxconn, Nike, Adidas, Gap, Levis, Luxshare, Pegatron, and among others to set up manufacturing lines in Vietnam.

To stay ahead of the curve, we believe that sustainable development is a key. Gaw NP is committed to pursuing and implementing digitalization efforts alongside sustainable practices".

About GNP Yen Binh 2:

Phase 1: 1H2022, ~50,000 sqm

Phase 2: 2H2022, ~60,000 sqm

Both EPE (Export Processing Enterprise) and non-EPE are qualified.

Detailed specifications on GNP Yen Binh 2 may be found on our website:

https://gawnpcapital.vn/project/gnp-yen-binh-2-industrial-center

Media Contact:

Ms. Thao Nguyen

Leasing cum Asset Management Director of Gaw NP Industrial

Email: phuongthao.nguyen@gawnpcapital.com

Phone: (+84) 9345 090 23