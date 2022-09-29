GAW NP Industrial's GNP Nam Dinh Vu - Industrial Center at the heart of Northern Vietnam Economic Zone Officially Open for Business

HAI PHONG, Vietnam, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Vietnam GAW NP Industrial is delighted to announce the groundbreaking ceremony of its GNP Nam Dinh Vu - Industrial Center, a premium ready-built factory and warehouse for lease project, on September 27th, 2022.

Strategic location in the Northeast Economic Triangle

Covering an area of 17-hectare, GNP Nam Dinh Vu - Industrial Center aims to provide first-class tenants with state-of-the-art infrastructure which ensures factory safety, operational efficiency, and sustainability. Situated in Nam Dinh Vu Industrial Park, Dinh Vu-Cat Hai Economic Zone, Hai Phong City lies in the heart of the Northeast Economic Triangle with connectivity through the seaport system including Lach Huyen International Deep-Sea Port (11km), and Hai Phong Port (15km), the main gateway for import and export for the North of Vietnam.

Developed infrastructure, cost-effective and abundant labor supply

"The GNP Nam Dinh Vu – Industrial Center offers incredible domestic and international transport links and Vietnam's most attractive tax incentives. In line with our long-term green and sustainability targets, GNP Nam Dinh Vu will provide rooftop solar panels and has an EDGE Certificate. The project with flexible and diverse RBF and RBW solutions from as small as 2,500 sqm is very well designed to cater the growing supply chain needs," confirmed Ms. Nguyen Phuong Thao, Leasing cum Asset Management Director of GAW NP Industrial.

About GNP Nam Dinh Vu – Industrial Center

Location: Nam Dinh Vu Industrial Park, Dinh Vu-Cat Hai Economic Zone, Hai An District, Hai Phong City, North Vietnam

City, Product: Ready-built Factory (RBF) and Ready-built Warehouse (RBW) for Lease

Land area: 170,000 sqm

Leasable area: 110,000 sqm (85,000 sqm of RBF and 25,000 sqm of RBW)

Availability: Q2/2023

Minimum leased space: Factory 2,500 sqm | Warehouse 5,000 sqm

About GAW NP Industrial

As a leading industrial developer empowered by GAW NP Capital – a $200 million platform backed by GAW Capital Partners, GAW NP Industrial has an extensive premium industrial product portfolio across Vietnam, including Ready-built factory/warehouse, Built-to-suit facilities, and Logistic hubs. GAW NP Industrial is not just a service provider. Still, it is also a reliable partner accompanying businesses during their whole investment project in Vietnam, aiming to create a win-win and long-term relationship.