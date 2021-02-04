GBG Intelligence Center enhances fraud prevention for Financial Institutions operating in today's digital-first and mobile-first landscape and improves onboarding efficiency by 85% in APAC

Financial institutions utilising GBG Intelligence Center benefit from enriched data intelligence on identity verification, mobile and IP, location, cyber endpoint threat, credit risk, and relationship association to augment fraud detection and accuracy

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 4 February 2021 - GBG (AIM:GBG), the global technology specialist in fraud and compliance management, identity verification and location data intelligence, has today announced the launch of the GBG Intelligence Center. The dynamic platform connects to an extensive network of proprietary and external technology and data partners specialised in identity verification, mobile and IP assessment, relationship association, cyber endpoint threat, credit risk and location intelligence.

The GBG Intelligence Center is one of the core modules of GBG's fraud engine, the Digital Risk Management and Intelligence platform. The capabilities in the Intelligence Center help organisations better validate, verify and assess profiles, behaviours and intent of individuals and entities across branch, web, mobile and app, and transform raw data points to data intelligence, to enhance fraud detection and accuracy.

Benefits to Financial Institutions (FIs)

The GBG Intelligence Center consists of nine categories of fraud detection enhancement capabilities connected to carefully curated best-in-class technology and data partners. It also has the flexibility to connect to any bespoke systems or solutions required by the FI. The GBG Intelligence Center creates on-demand access to a growing and evolving range of best of breed solutions to handle emerging fraud typologies like social engineered first-party fraud, identity fraud, identity theft and cybercrimes. Users can procure a license key for their desired capability and activate the capability as they need. Using the dynamic Workflow Manager, users can design and orchestrate their desired process to improve fraud detection.

FIs typically spend 30-35% of their time procuring and integrating new technology, which reduces their speed to launch new financial services. For organisations who are already using GBG's fraud engine, integrating the Intelligence Center provides these organisations with nine additional fraud prevention measures which they could trigger easily. Instead of going through a lengthy procurement process to acquire the solutions, the Intelligence Center is a gateway to adding new solutions quickly to help organisations be more agile in gaining digital trust with their consumers and strengthening their defences against bad actors.

Today, seven customers using Instinct, GBG's digital onboarding solution, have deployed the GBG Intelligence Center. They include a BUKU 4 state-owned bank in Indonesia, as well as top tier banks, a buy now pay later (BNPL) company, consumer financial services firms, a building society, and a leading insurance firm in Australia.

Dev Dhiman, APAC Managing Director of GBG, shared, "The GBG Intelligence Center not only provides layers of on-demand fraud prevention capabilities, but it also creates huge efficiency gains for financial organizations funnelling an immense amount of data into a single platform. With these efficiency gains, organizations will be able to transform data into actionable insights and intelligence for better decision-making. By connecting to our Digital Risk Management and Intelligence platform and its extensive partner ecosystem, financial institutions are able to scale and future-proof themselves against emerging financial crimes. With a rise in online financial fraud during the pandemic, we have seen how data intelligence in endpoint security, identity association, email validation, and phone assessment capabilities have helped mitigate these potential threats. Developing a pre-emptive fraud solution is fundamental in addressing unforeseeable threats that continue to shift and grow."

Capabilities in GBG Intelligence Center

Capabilities in GBG Intelligence Center include GBG proprietary solutions like Loqate for international address validation and, IDScan, ID3Global, and greenID for international biometric, facial and identity verification, and technology partners like CredoLab, which GBG has invested in, for alternate digital credit scoring. The nine capabilities on the solution platform today are:

Address Validation

Biometric Verification

Digital Credit Scoring

Document Authentication

Email & IP Assessment

Endpoint Security

Identity Association

Identity Verification

Phone Assessment

Dhiman added, "The capabilities in the Intelligence Center are designed to cater to the evolving climate of digital fraud prevention requirements. Each capability brings a different measure of defence for organizations seeking to grow their online and mobile space, with the goal to provide data intelligence and associations as comprehensively and completely as possible. As financial institutions accelerate their digital transformation, the Intelligence Center will become mission-critical in helping organizations increase speed-to-market all while minimizing the risks of digital fraud."

Customers deploying GBG Intelligence Center

INDONESIA

A state-run top tier bank in Indonesia upgraded to integrate the Intelligence Center after using Instinct for 3 years, in a move towards their vision to provide top-notch customer experience and digital financial services.





The deployment has gone live across over a hundred of the bank's branches to support its retail banking portfolio of services, including personal and home loan, credit card and auto finance applications. Today, the bank achieves a straight-through to approval decisioning and has improved customer onboarding efficiency by 85%, as it progresses from a labour-intensive to semi-automated loan application and approval process. With the Intelligence Center, the bank calls out to and assimilates data from data sources including the bank's internal big data repository for income estimation and external data sources like DJP (Indonesia Tax Registry), Dukcapil (Indonesia Population and Civil Registry) and SLIK (Indonesia Credit Bureau Data by OJK) to obtain holistic and accurate profiles of loan applicants.





As a next step, the Intelligence Center will be connected to local telco data sources from Telkomsel, Indosat, XL-Axiata, and ASLI RI to further improve fraud prevention and onboarding efficiency. With the Intelligence Center rolled out to support both branch and app banking, the end to end fraud management solution would seamlessly manage an estimate of 1.8 million applications for the bank this year.





AUSTRALIA

The GBG Intelligence Center is currently being used by six leading financial institutions in Australia, including a buy now, pay later (BNPL) company, consumer financial services firms, a building society, top tier banks, and a leading insurance firm. These organisations had all been using Instinct, GBG's Digital Risk Management and Intelligence platform, for several years.

The Intelligence Center was selected for its abilities to augment onboarding performance and experiences, and perform dynamic third party call outs. Furthermore, these Australian enterprises recognised the Intelligence Center's capabilities in enabling faster and quicker integrations with additional data sources, and dynamically adding and updating workflows at speed. While each FI's needs is unique, the vast range of services and capabilities of the GBG Intelligence Center ensured each requirement is met, customised and scaled as required.

Some examples:

The consumer financial services firm uses the Intelligence Center for the integration of device intelligence into their onboarding process for credit card and personal loan applications.

The BNPL organisation leverages a broad range of services within the Intelligence Center's ecosystem, including integration of biometric and facial scanning data, email validation, endpoint security intelligence and data from internal systems and other payment gateways, and management and customisation of multiple workflows.

For the banks, retail banking and loans conducted by the banks particularly leverage the Intelligence Center to communicate with its external enterprise case management solution. Rather than using an API-based solution, the GBG Intelligence Center was preferred for its flexibility to add on and enhance services on the go. Investing in a single purpose API solution would have been similar in cost, but would have also limited the bank's ability to scale and future-proof their digital transformation.

The insurance firm upgraded and added on the Intelligence Center to Instinct to combat the complex and heavy data processing required to manage internal fraud in insurance claims. The Intelligence Center supports multiple connections across the claims management system, including connectivity to both internal and external systems across different departments and functions, and all involved parties and claimants who need to submit a statement.

