GCash attracts fresh investment from Bow Wave

MANILA, Philippines, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Fintech Innovations, Inc. ("Mynt"), the Fintech arm of Globe Telecom and operator of the country's preferred mobile wallet in GCash, has attracted fresh capital investment from ASP Philippines LP, a limited partnership fund managed by investment firm Bow Wave Capital Management ("Bow Wave"), to further spur the growth of financial inclusion and the digitization of payments and financial services in the Philippines. Mynt raised over US$175 million in fresh capital from Bow Wave and its existing shareholders in multiple tranches, with post-money valuation of the final tranches at close to US$1 billion.

"This investment from Bow Wave is a validation of both what we have accomplished as well as the potential of GCash in unlocking digital services in the Philippines," said Martha Sazon, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mynt. "The pandemic has acted as a catalyst in highlighting the importance of digital finance in society today and with this investment from Bow Wave, we look forward to further living out our vision of finance for all, enabling democratized access to payment and financial services to every Filipino."

Across 2020, GCash has been helping Filipinos get through their daily lives by providing them with convenient, safe and secure digital payment options.

As more and more Filipinos turn to digital services, GCash recorded gross transaction value of over Php1 trillion in 2020, spurred by services like online payments, bank cash-in and sending money. So far, GCash has empowered over 33 million Filipinos with digital financial tools and services through its innovative mobile wallet. Users have been able to maximize the use of their mobile wallets to transact physically and online, to purchase airtime load, to open deposit accounts, to save and invest in money market funds, and to acquire insurance products.

"We have made significant gains in 2020 that further cemented our status as the leading Finance app in the country. We are further encouraged by the fact that Mynt's momentum has continued, even as the country moved out of quarantine restrictions, suggesting a fundamental shift in our customers' behavior towards a cashless lifestyle. We are confident in Mynt's future prospects as a unicorn in the Philippines," said Ernest L. Cu, Chairman of the Board of Mynt.

Bow Wave is a close-ended private equity fund with a mandate to invest globally in online and mobile payment ecosystem companies. Bow Wave's investment in Mynt, its first in the Philippines, will translate to a minority equity interest in the Mynt. Other terms of the investment remain confidential.

"Mynt has made great strides in the fintech space in the Philippines. Recognizing this fact and our shared values, Bow Wave supports the vision of Mynt to provide finance for all Filipinos. We are excited for this investment and we hope to add value to Mynt as it realizes its vision," remarked Itai Lemberger, Founder and CIO of Bow Wave.

UBS AG acted as financial advisor for Mynt for the transaction.