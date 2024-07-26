GCF Achieves USCIS Approval for Terra Vi Yosemite EB-5 Project

Green Card Fund's Terra Vi Yosemite project has received I-956F project approval from USCIS. It is the third Terra Vi project to receive USCIS approval.

—

Green Card Fund (“GCF”), a leader in the EB-5 investment migration industry, is thrilled to announce the recent USCIS approval of its Form I-956F (Application for an Approval of an Investment in a Commercial Enterprise) for its Terra Vi Yosemite project. This milestone reaffirms GCF's commitment to delivering exceptional EB-5 projects and facilitating a reliable path to permanent U.S. residency for investors.

Terra Vi Yosemite, which has a rural designation from USCIS, is a visionary experiential nature resort being developed by Hansji Corporation, one of the top hospitality developers and operators in the United States. Green Card Fund will provide the project with a $16.8 million senior-secured loan. The project, which is located just minutes from the eastern entrance (Big Oak Flat) of Yosemite National Park, will feature 65 exclusive rooms spread across a 64-acre parcel of land.

Yosemite National Park consistently ranks as one of the top 10 national parks in yearly visitors, with more than 3.6 million annual visitors. The Terra Vie Yosemite nature resort will offer those visitors an opportunity to have an immersive nature experience while also enjoying state of the art modern amenities.

“This project offers a winning combination of an experienced hospitality developer, proximity to one of the most beautiful locations in the world, and embraces the growing demand for experiential travel experiences,” GCF Co-Founder and CEO Girish Patel said. “Terra Vi Yosemite has all the hallmarks of a successful project, and we are excited to watch it come to life in the coming months.”

Yosemite is the third Terra Vi project that has earned project approval from USCIS, joining Terra Vi Marble Canyon (AZ) and Terra Vi Glacier (MT). Additionally, Green Card Fund has already worked with Hansji on a successful EB-5 project, the Luhr’s Downtown Marriott Hotel in Phoenix, AZ. Green Card Fund is a subsidiary of NewGen Worldwide, a distinguished US hospitality firm.

“We are uniquely positioned in the EB-5 industry due to our hospitality expertise,” GCF Co-Founder and CEO Kyle Walker said. “We have long-standing relationships with many of the top developers in the sector, we know how these deals should be structured, and we understand hotel transactions and property value. We have a rigorous process for evaluating projects and Terra Vi Yosemite has exceeded our high standards.”

About the company: Green Card Fund, a subsidiary of NewGen Worldwide, is a distinguished leader in the EB-5 investment migration industry. With a commitment to investor confidence and stability, Green Card Fund offers investment opportunities that lead to U.S. permanent residency while driving economic growth and transformation in American communities. Established in 2009, GCF has supported hundreds of families in securing their permanent green cards and migrating to the United States.

